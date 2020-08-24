Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The best skill for the young ones, to enjoy life later.

The harder you work for something, the greater it will feel when you achieve it...

The most needed skill for the young ones is to work hard in their young age, if they want to enjoy or be relax in the later life. Because nowadays the younger generations is not working hard..they are just floating in the life and they moves as life goes. That’s not good. We can’t work hard when we are old. Obviously if we get old, our body too get old..it can’t work even if you wish to work !!!

So it is wise to work hard in your teen age and adulthood. When time goes, we can’t get back. Similarly if our age goes, we can’t get back. Remember this my friends, when we are young our body will work like a machine and our brain will be activate more. Don’t waste that machine, don’t let the machine to get rust and feel bad later. Look before you leap…. !!!

If you work hard, it is easy for you to lead the relaxed life later or exactly saying in your old age. Life will be peaceful if you have your earnings for your retired life. Think my dear friends. Utilize your youth, work hard to create your life now and for later. Nothing worth having, comes easy !!!

Successful people are not gifted, they just work hard, then succeed on purpose

– G. K. Nelson

