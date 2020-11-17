Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Best Resources to Learn Martial Arts At Home

For one that is looking to learn martial arts in the house, there is no shortage of resources that one can utilize in order to get the job done. There are many ways in which one can use to learn martial arts in the home at a price that is either free or budget-friendly. In […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

For one that is looking to learn martial arts in the house, there is no shortage of resources that one can utilize in order to get the job done. There are many ways in which one can use to learn martial arts in the home at a price that is either free or budget-friendly. In this piece, we are going to go over some of the best resources that one can utilize while they are in the home.

A great resource for those looking to learn martial arts at home is instruction offered by Evolve MMA. Evolve MMA offers instruction that is free of charge seven days a week. Evolve MMA offers instructional training from its roster that features some of the world’s most elite MMA athletes. One of those fighters is Drian “The Artist” Francisco, a professional boxer with a record of 29-6-1. He is a former holder of the WBA Super Flyweight Championship.

One will also be trained by Sam-A Gaiyanghadao. Gaiyanghadao has had a career that has spanned a quarter-century and has had more than four hundred bouts. He is a former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion. The Evolve MMA offers five free classes a day on their Facebook and Youtube channels regardless of membership.

Another solid resource is the Renzo Gracie Online Academy. Jiu-Jitsu expert Renzo Gracie has recently opened up his training library online. It is available for free for 30 days. He decided to this after he closed up his NYC headquarters due to the pandemic. Gracie plans to add live seminars to his library that has over 600 sessions.

Another resource for learning martial arts at home is Jeff Joslin’s Mixed Martial Arts. For years, Jeff Joslin has been a top name regarding MMA instructional videos and online training. He has a live seminar that can be streamed nightly at 7 pm EST. It is a beginner’s class that teaches MMA Striking.

Finally, Ross Enamait’s Never Gymless E-book is a great resource in which one will get ideas for exercises and routines that can be done at home. He updates his website and social media outlets regularly with new workout ideas. 

    javill byron logo

    Javill Byron, Senior Instructor at WMB Martial Arts at WMB Martial Arts

    Javill Byron is an accomplished martial artist, self-defense instructor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. His organization, the WMB Foundation, strives to improve the lives of children and their families, primarily by influencing their education. At WMB Martial Arts, Javill Byron is particularly interested in teaching women, single parents, and children with ADHD & Autism the ways of various martial arts. He is sympathetic to individuals who have been bullied and firmly believes that confident kids don't get bullied; learning martial arts, he endorses, is a great way to boost confidence and individual capabilities.

    Understanding that there are parts of life beyond our control is important, but Javill Byron promotes the belief that learning martial arts improves the agency and confidence necessary to seize control of aspects without the realm of possibility. From self-esteem and physical capabilities to interpersonal relationships, martial arts can aid in the development and improvement of these things. Javill Byron, as both a student and a teacher of martial arts, strives to instill these ideas and values in his students so that they can grow to be successful individuals and martial artists.

    As a lifelong student of martial arts, Javill Byron attests to the numerous benefits a martial arts background can provide. Javill spent much of his younger years learning forms such as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and submission grappling, and in practicing these styles every week, Javill was able to hone his physical prowess and connect with a community of individuals who shared beliefs.

    Javill Byron also promotes self-defense training, especially for single parents, women, and other vulnerable groups of individuals, and he owns Top Shot Miami, a business dedicated to educating individuals on proper methods of gun safety and self-defense shooting. He believes that it is important to take your safety into your own hands, and ensuring that your education is comprehensive and accurate is especially crucial.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Shaheen MMA Academy Pakistan
    Community//

    How a One-Man Team is Giving Lease to Young Slum Dwellers’ Dreams

    by Sonia Ahmed
    Community//

    I Am Living Proof of the American Dream: With MMA Fighter Jose Alday

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Wisdom//

    Master Mason Williams — On Motivation, Momentum And Flying High

    by Elaine Sir

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.