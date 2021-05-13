The Best Philanthropy Books Everyone Should Read

If you’re in search of inspiration and insight, you should consider picking up a meaningful book. Some of the best books to help you find what you need focus on giving back and philanthropy. It’s never too late to put reading into your everyday routine so let’s take a look at the best philanthropy books that everyone should read.

Halftime by Bob Buford

If you’ve reached a point in your life where you wish you had done some things in your past differently, then this is an excellent book for you. Bob Buford shares how people can use what they have been given in life to help them give back. This book gives you a different perspective of life that will carry you through your old age.

Giving Done Right: Effective Philanthropy and Making Every Dollar Count by Phil Buchanan

Often when people donate their time and money, they might not be too sure where that is going. Phil Buchanan shows readers the importance of making every dollar and moment count as a philanthropist. There are plenty of tools, lessons, and examples that will leave readers wanting to make a difference tomorrow.

Start Something that Matters by Blake Mycoskie

If you struggle with knowing what matters to you, then this book is for you. The author, Blake Mycoskie, runs down the story of the fast-growing shoe company TOMS. The company’s success is an excellent example of showing people that you can find your passion, make a living and give back all at once. Many people believe that you have to pick between all of these things but Start Something that Matters will help you live a fulfilling life.

The Promise Pencil: How an Ordinary Person Can Create Extraordinary Change by Adam Braun

This incredible book tells the story of how author Adam Braun turned $25 into 200 schools worldwide. Braun made these schools through his organization, Pencils of Promise, which he founded after leaving his high-paying job. Every chapter highlights how anyone can turn a dream into a reality as long as they put their mind to it.