Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

The Best Perks for Your Employees

Perks refer to non-wage offers extending beyond benefits and salaries. They include medical covers, retirement accounts, vision, and dental packages. You should include perks as an essential component of your company culture. Perks do not have direct effects on engagement but can support engagement initiatives if they are strategically planned. Here are the best perks […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
The Best Perks for Your Employees - Nurbek Turdukulov

Perks refer to non-wage offers extending beyond benefits and salaries. They include medical covers, retirement accounts, vision, and dental packages. You should include perks as an essential component of your company culture. Perks do not have direct effects on engagement but can support engagement initiatives if they are strategically planned. Here are the best perks to offer your employees.

Developing a Wellness Programs

The sedentary nature of the workplace has severe impacts on workers. Workers who sit for too long are likely to have negative health impacts in the long run. For instance, such employees might have Type-2 diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular complications. The sedentary demands at the workplace result in reduced morale, increased healthcare expenses, and less productivity. Therefore, a workplace wellness program is one of the best employee perks to help overcome health-related workplace challenges.

Implementing Employee Appreciation Programs

It is essential to recognize and appreciate your employee’s efforts. Even a simple compliment makes your employees feel valued. The recognition team works for virtual and physical teams because they give employees a sense of belonging and value. Additionally, an employee appreciation program will enable you to retain employees. Workers are likely to quit in jobs where they are not appreciated.

Giving Employees Paid Time off/Vacations

Some employees value vacations more than a pay rise. People can make more money, but it is impossible to make more time. Therefore, as organizations plan their annual calendar, including employees’ paid time offs is important. Also, vacations refresh the workers increasing the work output.

Giving Employees Recognition and Care Gifts

Every worker desire to be recognized and know their employer cares. Therefore, organizations should express care beyond the agreed employee benefits package and a standard paycheck. Currently, most organizations have shifted to virtual models increasing employees’ desire for recognition. Beginning a recognition and care program is a crucial perk that will enable employers to express their care.

Offering Health Insurance

Health insurance is an excellent perk that all employers should offer. Most employees can only afford the health insurance provided at the workplace because it is less expensive than private or public insurance. Moreover, employees are likely to perform better if given health insurance because they have peace of mind. They know in case of a major illness or accident, they are covered alongside their loved ones.

    Nurbek Turdukulov, Private Equity Investor at Entrepreneur

    With a strong desire to bring about change in the world, Nurbek Turdukulov has forged the way for many innovations and new businesses throughout his career. Nurbek welcomes new opportunities and ideas to the table, all while continuing to educate himself on growing industries. He is an accomplished individual who has been very active in the public as well, volunteering his time and services to serve as a board member on a variety of committees. In his roles, he meets adversity with ambition and never sees a challenge as a dead end. He is thankful for his parents’ encouragement towards building a strong work ethic, as well as his educational opportunities he has been blessed with. Visit NurbekTurdukulov.com to learn more about his accomplishments!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Money Or Job Satisfaction: What Motivates Employees More?

    by Luke Fitzpatrick
    Dean Drobot / Shutterstock
    Work Smarter//

    Why Workplaces Should Start Offering “Resilience Perks”

    by Karn Manhas
    Community//

    Survival in Anxious Times: Why Your Employee Well-Being is Bigger than Brand Revenue

    by Anthony Powell
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.