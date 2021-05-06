Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Best Mother’s Day Gift: A Time Out

Mother’s Day is a wonderful time when we moms get to feel appreciated by our loved ones. Yet this Mother’s Day, consider giving yourself a gift: the gift of time, or what I like to call, a Mom’s Time Out.

Moms need time outs not just on Mother’s Day, but on a regular basis. A recent study shows that modern moms rate their stress levels at 8.5 on a scale of 10. That’s not a healthy number, moms! Do you know what happens when you are stressed out? You are less able to focus, you are more prone to insomnia, depression, low energy, and frustration, not to mention a wide array of common colds and serious health risks – all of which make it more difficult to do your most important job: being a mom and caring for your family.

One simple solution: give yourself a time out. Carve some time out each day while your children are in school or taking naps to do something just for you. This simple, daily practice will help you de-stress, replenish your brain, restore your energy, and center your thoughts. Then, when your children do come home from school you will find that you have so much more patience, empathy, and love to give because you’re not running on empty.

Replenish the Honey Pot

I like to talk think about it like a honey pot: if you keep draining the pot, giving honey to this person and that person, and you don’t replenish that honey pot, then at the end of the day, there will be no more honey left to give. There is only ONE person who can replenish the honey, and that’s you.

Some argue that it’s selfish for moms to take time for themselves. Actually, it is selfless, because you are recharging what you need in order to be there for your family.

Ideas for Mom’s Time Out

Here are some of my favorite ideas for moms to do during a Mom’s Time Out:

  • Sit down, make yourself a hot cup of tea, and read a book.
  • Meditate.
  • Talk a long walk around the neighborhood.
  • Play tennis with a friend or ride bikes.
  • Take a bubble bath.
  • Meet up with a friend for lunch.
  • Take a nap.

You can even start by treating yourself with Mom’s Time Out once a week. When my children were younger, I used to treat myself by going to the movies, either on my own or with a friend. I’d order popcorn, sit back, relax, and allow myself to mentally escape and replenish my energy. Then, when my kids came home from school, I was so happy! I had filled up that honey pot again and was ready to give them my all.

This Mother’s Day, be good to yourselves, moms. Make a list of things that make you happy, and carve out time to do these things once a day, or at least once a week. Find positive ways to fill up your honey pot, your energy tank. The more we do this, the happier we are; and the happier we are, the happier other people are around us. Honor yourself, value yourself, and in turn, your children will learn to honor and value themselves as well. And isn’t that what we all want: happy children?

Happy kids start with happy moms. Happy Mother’s Day to all of the wonderful moms out there!

    Dr. Gail Gross, Author and Parenting, Relationships, and Human Behavior Expert

    Dr. Gail Gross, Ph.D., Ed.D., M.Ed., a member of the American Psychological Association (APA) and member of APA Division 39, is a nationally recognized family, child development, and human behavior expert, author, and educator. Her positive and integrative approach to difficult issues helps families navigate today’s complex problems.

    Dr. Gross is frequently called upon by national and regional media to offer her insight on topics involving family relationships, education, behavior, and development issues. A dependable authority, Dr. Gross has contributed to broadcast, print and online media including CNN, the Today Show, CNBC's The Doctors, Hollywood Reporter, FOX radio, FOX’s The O’Reilly Factor, MSNBC, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Times of India, People magazine, Parents magazine, Scholastic Parent and Child Magazine, USA Today, Univision, ABC, CBS, and KHOU's Great Day Houston Show. She is a veteran radio talk show host as well as the host of the nationally syndicated PBS program, “Let’s Talk.” Also, Dr. Gross has written a semi-weekly blog for The Huffington Post and has blogged at EmpowHER.com since 2013. Recently, Houston Women's Magazine named her One of Houston's Most Influential Women of 2016.

    Dr. Gross is a longtime leader in finding solutions to the nation’s toughest education challenges. She co-founded the first-of-its kind Cuney Home School with her husband Jenard, in partnership with Texas Southern University. The school serves as a national model for improving the academic performance of students from housing projects by engaging the parents. Dr. Gross also has a public school elementary and secondary campus in Texas that has been named for her.

    Additionally, she recently completed leading a landmark, year-long study in the Houston Independent School District to examine how stress-reduction affects academics, attendance, and bullying in elementary school students, and a second study on stress and its effects on learning.

    Such work has earned her accolades from distinguished leaders such as the Dalai Lama, who presented her with the first Spirit of Freedom award in 1998. More recently, she was honored in 2013 with the Jung Institute award. She also received the Good Heart Humanitarian Award from Jewish Women International, Perth Amboy High School Hall of Fame Award, the Great Texan of the Year Award, the Houston Best Dressed Hall of Fame Award, Trailblazer Award, Get Real New York City Convention's 2014 Blogging Award, and Woman of Influence Award.

    Dr. Gross’ book, The Only Way Out Is Through, is available on Amazon now and offers strategies for coping with loss, drawing from dealing with the death of her own daughter. Her next book, How to Build Your Baby's Brain, is also available on Amazon and teaches parents how to enhance a child’s learning potential through various developmental stages.

    Dr. Gross received a BS in Education and an Ed.D. (Doctorate of Education) with a specialty in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Houston. She earned her Master’s degree in Secondary Education with a focus on Psychology from the University of St. Thomas in Houston. Dr. Gross received her second PhD in Psychology, with a concentration in Jungian studies. Dr. Gross was the recipient of Kappa Delta Pi An International Honor Society in Education. Dr. Gross was elected member of the International English Honor Society Sigma Tau Delta.

     

