The Best Leaders Are Humble Leaders.

The stories are all too common: After years of hard work, many leaders let success get to their head. They gain satisfaction from pushing people around. Little do they know, humility is an incredibly powerful choice. It is a critical success factor. “With pride comes disgrace, but with humility comes wisdom” (Proverbs 11:2). Scientific inquiry into the power and effectiveness of humility has shown that it offers a significant “competitive advantage” to leaders. Leaders are more powerful when they’re humble.

Humble leaders show vulnerability which makes them more approachable. Such leaders don’t point fingers or divert blame, and are willing to listen to differing opinions. If you don’t listen or won’t admit you’re wrong, you can’t grow. If you don’t grow, your business won’t grow. Success requires continuous growth.

“Try never to be the smartest person in the room. And if you are, I suggest you invite smarter people or find a different room.” Michael Dell

Humble leaders are great listeners. Listening forms the foundation of good relationships. Why? Because it shows you care. Humility and emotional intelligence go hand in hand.

Humility is a sign of strength, not weakness. When you can shift your focus from taking to giving, from hoarding the credit to recognizing the contributions of others, it shows inner strength. We know success doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It is a team effort. Learn to appreciate and value the people around you.

What you want won’t always come easy, but if you work hard, and never give up, you will get there. Small steps everyday.

In spite of how much success you attain. Stay humble. “Pride makes us artificial and humility makes us real” -Thomas Merton. Humility if consistently pursued and prudently polished over time, is a powerful force for good, that helps one to reach and sustain success.

