Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Best Gift to Give and Receive This Season

A little mantra magic goes a long way!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Red Bow Picture
Image by PublicDomainPictures by Pixabay

’Tis the season of giving and receiving! Here’s one way to give to yourself and others in the most abundant way, without spending a dime. In this case, a simple mantra can go a very long way!

My mother was famous for supplying quick and poignant mantras for just about any situation, and “this too shall pass,” was one of my favorites. As I’ve grown older, it’s meaning has expanded and deepened for me, and I find myself sort of wearing it; like a favorite, cozy sweater when I need it’s comfort most. This year, I realized that I don’t want to take this particular “sweater” off.

By repeating this mantra often, I’m reminded that nothing is permanent, and therefore, my patience deepens as I’m encouraged to look for new perspectives and ways of seeing what appears to be before me.

Positive mantras can consistently soothe, change and inspire us. Whether they be verses from favorite religious texts, poems or passages that spark curiosity, or quotes that uplift, the treasure I find in them is a guaranteed vibration shift out of the muck and mire, no matter how seemingly slight that gain appears.

As an added bonus, and personal preference, a mantra passed down from a loved one not only encourages me, it reminds me that despite the distance between us, I’m still connected to that cherished one who shared it with me. I also get the bonus of paying that mantra forward to others, should they desire. A definite win-win!

Initially, I like to discern what new mantras resonate for me, and then take them for a test drive. With a mental “garage-full” of them, I can whip one out whenever I’m triggered by a situation and be on smoother roads more speedily.

A quick insider tip? Repeat the mantra often even if you don’t fully believe it at the time. I know this is controversial to some, but I believe the most important key here is to build those new neural pathways.

Much like establishing clean mental highways to belief systems that will better support our mental health for the long haul, repeating positive mantras eventually smooths out our rocky thinking. After years of doing this, I can literally feel my energy elevate when I “rev up” a positive mantra.

What’s more, there’s no way to overload our system with positivity! Whether you say them to yourself, or out-loud, notice what effect this has on your state of being… and if a smile doesn’t eventually fill your face or heart.

Regardless if you discover a mantra you love on your own, honor a loved one by donning one of theirs, or share that gift with another, an abundant mindset is sure to transpire, and THAT’S a priceless gift worth sharing!

    Laurel Harris

    Laurel Harris, Award-winning Producer, Actor and Writer

    Laurel Harris is an award-winning producer and American actress best known as Willem Dafoe’s wife in the screen adaptation of Dean Koontz's best selling novel, “Odd Thomas,” and for the American Girl film, “Saige Paints the Sky,” opposite Jane Seymour.  Her extensive TV Credits include ABC, NBC, CW and Disney, and feature films with STARZ, Paramount and Fusion. As a producer, Laurel’s garnered an EMMY from the Heartland Chapter along with multiple NATOA and TELLY Awards.  She’s worked with many notable figures, including Nobel Peace Laureates Archbishop Desmond Tutu and His Holiness the Dalai Lama, filming their stories alongside teams from the BBC and PBS. During these international adventures, Laurel developed a passion for creating media that highlights underserved populations under her Laurel Leaf Productions banner.

    Laurel is co-author of the upcoming anthology, “Break Free to Peace, Love and Unity,” as well as a contributing writer for Backstage magazine.  A respected voiceover artist, she's voiced countless television and radio commercials, along with numerous feature-length documentaries.  Her narrations in the Nobel Legacy Film Series premiered for two consecutive years at the Venice International Film Festival.  The documentaries SHIRIN EBADI: UNTIL WE ARE FREE and THE DALAI LAMA - SCIENTIST—which received a standing ovation from a standing-room only crowd— have since received international critical acclaim.

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Coutesy of GPritchettPhoto / Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    17 Positive Mantras That Will Make You Feel Powerful — Even on a Bad Day

    by Marina Khidekel
    jayk7/Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    13 Motivational Mantras for Career Success

    by Marina Khidekel
    Community//

    A short and easy guide to meditation

    by Kirsten Pancras

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.