Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Best Exercises for Relieving Anger

Keino Rutherford discusses some of the best exercises you can use to relieve anger.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
The Best Exercises for Relieving Anger
The Best Exercises for Relieving Anger

There are three principal ways to relieve anger through exercise. These are aggressive, calm, or combined types.

Which type of anger relief exercise is right for an individual depends on their personal preferences and specific situation. Trying each type to see what works best is advisable.

AGGRESSIVE

Aggressive exercise relieves anger through physical exertion.

Boxing and other martial arts let people punch or kick out their frustrations. Sports like basketball, hockey, or racquetball can be physically exhausting, which is a good thing. It’s hard to be tired and angry at the same time.

Aggressive workout options:

  • Boxing/Martial Arts
  • Competitive Sports
  • Circuit Training

CALM

A calming experience might better suit some people. These exercises focus more on letting go of the anger while filling up with a more peaceful calm.

While it is a martial art, most forms of Tai Chi Chuan (or “Tai Chi”), focus on health and calmness. The movements are slow and graceful, and the practice is excellent for reducing stress.

Hatha yoga combines breathing techniques with a series of poses to generate health benefits. This style of yoga has a slow pace and focuses on the proper alignment of the body. Some studies suggest its benefits include relieving anxiety.

While most people may not think of meditation as a workout, it is an exercise for the mind. Mindfulness meditation practice can help the individual focus and be aware of how their anger arises.

Calm workout options:

  • Tai Chi Chuan
  • Hatha Yoga
  • Meditation

COMBINED

The combined type of exercise includes intense physical exertion while also encouraging a calm mind.

Getting out into a natural environment is calming, refreshing, and rejuvenating for most people. Hiking lets people experience their natural surroundings while offering solid physical exercise. The intensity can be adjusted by the choice of where and how long to hike.

Vinyasa yoga is more intense than hatha yoga, with sequences of poses that flow quickly from one to another.

Dancing is not only great exercise but a great way to express emotion. If someone is feeling anger, then dancing “angry” can help them through the physical benefits of moving and also providing an emotional outlet.

Combined workout options:

  • Hiking
  • Vinyasa Yoga
  • Dancing

    Keino Rutherford, Chief Hospitalist at Chino Valley Medical Center

    Keino Rutherford is a skilled and knowledgeable healthcare professional living in Sherman Oaks, California. Professionally, he’s currently serving as the Chief Hospitalist at Chino Valley Medical Center as well as working as a Board-Certified Internal Medicine Hospitalist at Encino and Sherman Oaks Medical Centers. He also works as a hospitalist with the Epic Medical Group on their staff of physicians in Sherman Oaks.

    From the time he was a youngster, Keino Rutherford always wanted to work as a Doctor, and as he grew his admiration for healthcare professionals and his resolve only continued to grow. Outside of his career, Keino Rutherford is interested in exercise and fitness, particularly swimming. Learn more on his website!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Exercise and Stress Relief

    by Jesse Allen
    how to calm yourself down
    Community//

    How to Calm Yourself Down [5 Easy Ways]

    by Luke
    Wonder//

    Life Lessons from a Martial Arts Master

    by Shoshanah Shear
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.