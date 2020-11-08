Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Best Degree I Ever Got

Hint: It wasn't at an academic institution

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I received my undergraduate degree in Economics and Spanish from my beloved Haverford College. I’m a proud MBA alumnus of The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. I’ve launched two companies, both incubated, advised and backed by Techstars. I’ve learned through failures and successes across my personal and professional life. And I’ve been schooled in how to balance academic, personal and professional pursuits as a serial entrepreneur, father, former collegiate baseball player and Ironman triathlete.

But the best degree I ever got?

That was my PhD in how to be a leader and philanthropist that I audited as a witness to my father’s business professionalism.

These lessons began at an early age while I dutifully scarfed down McDonald’s Egg McMuffin sandwiches in my Dad’s office before he would take me to my Saturday baseball double-headers. I saw how he treated each colleague like an extended member of our family and I witnessed firsthand how he bent over backwards to always do right by his customers.

You see, he figured out that it was all about an on-demand economy well before it became common nomenclature and he always worked around the clock to satisfy his customers. When a colleague or customer took advantage of his love and devotion, I became irate with frustration until he shared with me how no one loses with such an approach.

Why?

Sure, an ungrateful employee will occasionally depart and supposedly loyal customers will myopically flock to the cheapest alternative solution, but doing so simply allowed him to re-channel his energy into someone new, thus increasing the number of lives that he’s touched.

Outside of work, I marveled at his generosity. Even in his early days when he scrappily grew his business and took out loans when interest rates were near 20%, he was always thinking of others. Whether it was sending his less-fortunate colleagues turkeys during Thanksgiving, making financial donations or hosting a childbirth celebration at his office for a colleague, my Dad’s philanthropy has never ceased to amaze me.

And when he later sold his business so that he could focus his energies into other business and personal passions, not the least of which is spending time with his granddaughter, the outpouring of support and congratulatory sentiments he received embodied the degree to which he touched the lives of thousands of members of the community.

The PhD degree I earned as a witness to my father’s pursuits has taught me in my own role as Founder and CEO and This App Saves Lives, to take the long-view in order to build a business with powerful implications for our customers, our stakeholders and the community at large.

What was the best lesson or “degree” that you’ve received?

Ryan Frankel, Founder, CEO at This App Saves Lives

Founder of This App Saves Lives ("TASL"), a mobile app-based solution that rewards driving who abstain from distracted driving. TASL is a proud Techstars portfolio company. Former founder of the online nutrition coaching platform, EduPlated. Previous CEO and Co-Founder of VerbalizeIt, a language translation services company featured on Shark Tank and which was acquired in 2016. Author, Wharton MBA alumnus, former Techstars CEO, Inc. Magazine Top 35 Under 35. Ironman triathlete. New Dad and longtime Golden Retriever lover.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“Make yourself irreplaceable”, With Tip Fairchild and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

by Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated
Community//

“Don’t forget to listen.” with Former NHL Pro Matt Lombardi and Former MLB Pro Kevin Moran, Founders of beam

by Ben Ari
Community//

Giving your all as a way of life with Fenway Sports Management VP of Consulting BriAnne Newman

by Jacob Rupp

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.