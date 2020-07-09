Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Best Books On Leadership

Paul Bergsten lists some of the best books on leadership.

In today’s fast-paced business world, a leader’s role in the long-term success of a business has only become increasingly important in recent years. Not only are leaders responsible for helping a business grow, but they are also in charge of looking over their employees. In order to be the best leader possible, it is important to continue learning about how to succeed in the role. Leaders who are looking to learn more about how to succeed in their role should consider reading some of these great books on leadership. 

Developing The Leader Within 2.0, John C. Maxwell
Originally written in 1992, well-known author John C. Maxwell recently released Developing The Leader Within 2.0. The popular leadership book takes a deeper look into what leadership is and why it is a crucial factor that contributes to a company’s long-term success. The text examines the five levels of leadership that are commonly seen in today’s business world and how they impact a company. Both new and experienced leaders will find the lessons in the book to be relevant to the work they are doing today. 

On Becoming A Leader, Warren Bennis
Known as another staple resource for leaders, On Becoming A Leader by Warren Bennis has remained a popular text. Using the premise that leaders are not born, but made, Bennis examines the different “hows” of leadership. He talks about how great leaders are made, how they lead their team, how they remain informed, and more. On Becoming A Leader continues to be known as one of the most popular books on leadership.  

The 7 Habits Of Highly Effective People, Stephen R. Covey
Stephen Covey’s The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People is another well-known book that looks into the habits of leaders and highly effective people. Using evidence from previous leadership studies, the book explains the seven effective habits for success and how others can work on mastering these habits. The text also uses a number of great examples of how leaders worked on mastering different habits as well. 

While these are some of the most well-known leadership books, there are countless other options for both new and experienced leaders to choose from.

    Paul Bergsten, CEO

    Healthcare administrator Paul Bergsten has 30 years of professional experience. His adminstrative skills have provided dozens improved quality of care. The communities impacted by these facilities have felt the impact of his work, and he has felt the appreciation in turn. Paul's administrative focus is to build a better relationship between the providers, nurses, and the facilities that employ them. This is a more holistic approach which seeks to better utilizes the expertise of every part of the facility. To this end, Paul co-founded NP Insights, a heathcare group which focuses on building better relationships between nurses and facility management. Building on his insights and seeking to forge a powerful force in the healthcare industry, Paul founded Hillstone Healthcare in 2010. Hillstone Healthcare is a large-scale group which seeks to improve facilities which may be struggling them with adminsitrative oversight and financial aid.

