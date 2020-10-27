The best and unique gifts for any CEO on your list

November is around the corner which only means one thing: It’s holiday time! Well, it’s Election Time and then, it’s THAT time.

Need a gift for a CEO who has it all? You want to be sure you get her a gift she truly will adore. Whether you are looking for your mother, friend, sister, or significant other, here are some great items – at any price point. Consider this your holiday checklist – and there is no such thing as buying too early!

A new laptop from Apple

Working from home may be the way of the world, this Apple 16″ is sleek, lightweight and perfect for anyone on the go. On the Apple site, they quote that this laptop was “Designed for those who defy limits and change the world, the new MacBook Pro is by far the most powerful notebook we’ve ever made.”

Meditation subscription to stay zen from Headspace

Meditation has been shown to help people stress less, focus more and even sleep better. Headspace is meditation made simple. Headspace can teach you the life-changing skills of meditation and mindfulness in just a few minutes a day!

A beautiful leather notebook from Smythson

The Panama pocket notebook is handcrafted in England using the finest cross-grain leather. Inspired by the Panama Agena invented in 1908, this notebook is lightweight, portable and will make the perfect gift or travel companion.

Sneakers from Ryka

Keep up with the rest of the class in the Influence fitness sneaker from Ryka, available in sizes 5-11. Their slogan? Made for Women!

A bespoke ride from Moke America

The reinvented throwback classic cruisers beloved by stars, surfers and Caribbean jet-setters feature a steel and fiberglass chassis, four-wheel drivetrain, hydraulic steering, front disc brakes, rear drum brakes, a parking brake and a backup camera. It is versatile, carbon-free and has a little more of “everything”… is electric and comes in 11 colors!

Wireless headphones from Beats

Power through your workout or your work calls with the Powerbeats3 wireless earphones from Beats, by Dr. Dre. The lightweight design features dual-driver acoustics for optimized audio while providing a comfortable fit.

Mini bucket bag from Mansur Gavriel

The Mini Zip Bucket Bag is made from supple pebble grained calf leather and finished with a bow zip puller for easy closure. Lined with quality Italian canvas and a convenient interior pocket, the new silhouette is soft, durable, and lightweight for effortless versatility.