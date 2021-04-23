The Best Activities to Improve your Mental Health During the Pandemic as Suggested by Michael E Weintraub Esq

Staying home for a long time is mentally stressful. However, you get compelled to abide by the safety protocol of international authorities. These days national and international bodies are imposing safety protocol with new enthusiasm. It is because of the increased number of cases of COVID-19 and its impact on the physical health of individuals. Health departments all across the globe are trying their level best to curtail the number of issues. In this situation, you have to manage your time taking care of your physical and mental health. With an increasing number of anxiety and depression cases, it is becoming tough to structure the best possible way of dealing with a problem. However, for relaxing yourself, you can engage in different activities that will keep you entertained and develop a cheerful temper.

Activities Suggested by Michael E Weintraub Esq For Dealing with Your Mental Condition

Different activities excite an individual. Some like coloring, whereas others like to walk and the like; others enjoy sleeping. It all depends on your area of curiosity and what excites you. For understanding these activities, take a quick look at the following points:

Yoga : If you feel stiff because of looking at your device for a long duration and sitting on your chair, you can engage in yoga. It not only takes care of your physical aspect but reduces your stress level. Moreover, yoga gives a boost to your mood, lowers your anxiety level, and gives boost self-esteem. There are different digital yoga classes in which you can enroll and thereby combat the problem.

Chat with friends: Although you are at your home, you are not away from your friends. You can take the help of video chats, emails, text messages, calls for connecting with your near loved ones. Although you have to keep to the social distance in the protocol, you can connect with your friends via digital media. According to Michael E Weintraub Esq , research reveals that social support helps make a person more resilient to anxiety and stress.

Sleep : The point is an illustration of an earlier given statement. If you enjoy sleeping, you can get involved in this. Sleep deprivation, on the other hand, is hard to manage. If you develop insomnia, you have to take medical help for the same. On the other hand, taking a small nap of 10 to 20 minutes will help avoid loneliness and monotony

: The point is an illustration of an earlier given statement. If you enjoy sleeping, you can get involved in this. Sleep deprivation, on the other hand, is hard to manage. If you develop insomnia, you have to take medical help for the same. On the other hand, taking a small nap of 10 to 20 minutes will help avoid loneliness and monotony Listen to music: Music is something which interests almost everybody. Although your taste in music may differ, no individual can say that they hardly listen to music. You can take the help of viral videos and your favorite songs for improving your mental health. It will create a sentiment of belongingness and attachment. Listening to music helps in dealing with stressful experiences and negative thoughts.

You must pay attention to your physical exercise and diet. You can go for a walk with safety protocol. Give attention to your creative areas, as it will keep you happier and help in reducing the feeling of boredom.