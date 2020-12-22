Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Benefits of Workplace Diversity

Originally published on KimberlySpringsteen-Abbott.org

Workplace diversity is a terminology used to describe the composition of employees in an organization. Diversity could be in terms of gender, race, religion, ethnicity, and sex. Diversity enables individuals to recognize their uniqueness and differences. Organizations should make diversity one of the major goals to focus on. Workplace diversity has a lot of benefits to the management and the company as a whole. Below are some of the benefits.

Creativity is increased

Workplace diversity brings employees from different cultures and personal experiences. They can contribute uniquely to the company based on their different perspective. Employees will bring onboard diverse solutions for business objectives to be achieved.

Diverse perspective

People from different worlds, social economics, and background have varied perceptions on a certain issue. A company lays down these perspectives and makes an impactful decision that contributes to an organization’s growth. You will get inside to your customers as well.

Productivity increases

A workforce that is creative automatically produces results. When you have a diverse workforce, it is easy to brainstorm and develop a reliable solution for a productive team. A productive company increases sales and revenue.

Your brand’s reputation is boosted

When recruiting employees, consider diversity to avoid getting a heterogeneous group in your organization. Your brand will have a good reputation when diversity is embraced. Diversity act as goodwill to your industry and your community. A diverse workforce is a reflection of the community and where your industry is located.

Increased employee engagement

Engaging with other employees and knowing their differences makes you have a better understanding of work. Employees build trust and confidence in each other when they start sharing their personal experiences. They will also be able to work coherently as we understand each other from a better perspective.

Workforce diversity reduces employee turnover

Companies spend a lot of money in the recruiting process. Embracing workforce diversity gives room for a wider pool of candidates for the vacant positions. People perceive a company with workforce diversity as progressive compared to others in the market. It becomes difficult for employees to move out of the organization as they have already embraced diversity culture.

Highlighted are just a few of the benefits of workplace diversity. Diversity allows your company to make a difference in the community and have a global perspective about things and people.

    Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott is the CEO and sole shareholder of Commonwealth Capital Corporation in Clearwater, Florida. She is an innovative figure in the equipment leasing and finance field with over four decades of experience who strives to promote and empower female entrepreneurs like herself.

     

    Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott was the recipient of the 2012 SmartCEO and SmartCEO Best Company Award, ranked in the Top 500 Women-Owned Businesses in the U.S. in 2013, and the 2018 Enterprising Woman of the Year Champion.

    Since 1997 Kimberly has been the CEO, sole shareholder and has been elected to the board of directors of the parent corporation, Commonwealth Capital Corporation. On a day to day basis she oversees the Portfolio Advisory Committee, the Audit Committee, the Disaster Recovery Committee and the Executive Committee of the Board. Over the course of her tenure at CCC Kimberly has completely overhauled the business plan to increase revenue, has grown the company’s capabilities, entered new equipment markets, and expanded the company to new locations. Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott has executed her duties flawlessly and consistently discovers ways to improve business strategy and efficiency. Her additional duties include risk management, business strategy, product development, due diligence and parent-company compliance.

