The Benefits of Tutoring

Some people may struggle with learning more than others. Your child might need some extra help to succeed in school and to develop the proper skills for later in life. If you’re considering tutoring for your child, you should look over these benefits to see how it will help your child later on.

Adapt to Their Learning Style

Children learn in different ways. Some prefer to read, others like to work on something, and some learn better through technology. When you have a tutor, you can ask the tutor to adapt the tutoring for your child.

In a school setting, a teacher can’t adapt the lesson to everyone’s learning style. Teachers have to do the best that they can to help as many children as possible. If your child needs specialized or specific teaching styles, look into tutoring.

Address Their Weaknesses

Children face different weaknesses when it comes to school. Even if your child performs well with math, he or she could struggle with reading. You can call in personal tutors to help your child overcome those academic weaknesses.

For example, if your child struggles with math, have the tutor teach math skills. Tutors can look over your child’s academic issues and help out. Teachers can’t address concerns at a time with every child, so getting a tutor to do so with your kid should help your child overcome his or her academic weaknesses.

Improve Their Habits

Some kids struggle when it comes to studying habits or finding the right approach for different academic activities. You can call in a tutor to improve your child’s work and study habits.

If your child doesn’t know how to study effectively, have your tutor teach study habits. Over time, your child will improve with these skills and develop better habits to progress at school and with homework.

Your child may struggle with learning, or you want to improve his or her academic performance. Either way, you can hire a tutor to address your child’s weaknesses so that he or she can perform better. As you do this, you can provide your child with proper academic help.

Shannon Burton, New York Educational Professional

Dr. Shannon Burton is a High School Principal and Professor of Education with experience in business, healthcare, and Mathematics. He is a sought out educator with a vast amount of experience training future teachers throughout the state of New York.

Dr. Shannon Burton got his educational start as a public school math teacher in Yonkers, New York. After 8 year successful years in that position, he moved into the role of Assistant Principal for Mathematics and Public relations. In addition, Dr. Burton has also served as a middle school principal in inner-city New York. In this role, Dr. Burton worked to help close the achievement gap. With his help, students graduated from 8th grade with over 9 New York State Regents Examinations completed.

Dr. Shannon Burton has also spearheaded the opening of a new middle school which is currently under candidacy for the International Baccalaureate Program. He also serves as a visiting professor for a variety of local universities in New York. In this role, he teaches a variety of graduate and undergraduate level courses in business, mathematics, and education.

