Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Benefits of Mindfulness at Work

Work can be overwhelming no matter what your job is. Between projects, a lack of motivation, coworkers, and more, it can be difficult to even attempt to get your job done. This is where mindfulness comes in—the ability to think of things in a more positive, healthier, and less stressful way than usual.  Since this […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Work can be overwhelming no matter what your job is. Between projects, a lack of motivation, coworkers, and more, it can be difficult to even attempt to get your job done. This is where mindfulness comes in—the ability to think of things in a more positive, healthier, and less stressful way than usual. 

Since this actively fights against stress, it’s not uncommon for excess stress to make mindfulness difficult to achieve, but it’s not impossible. Doing things such as preparing daily tasks, meditating during the day, or setting up brief, 10-minute breaks in between projects can go a long way to creating a healthier mindset.

How else can practicing mindfulness benefit you? Read on to find out.

New Information

When you practice mindfulness, you’re creating space in your mind for new things. Taking a break from problem-solving, critical thinking, and skill development can increase your ability to absorb new information in the future, as well as your creativity. By skipping or refusing breaks, you only invite in more stress and exhaustion, which can be detrimental to your thinking and learning.

Adaptability

By actively seeking mindfulness, you open yourself up to quicker adaptability—a crucial skill in the workplace. Adaptability means you can quickly acclimate to new scenarios, situations, and demands without too much trouble, if any at all. The more you practice mindfulness, the more adaptable you become, and the better you become at leadership performance. 

Vitality

Everyone’s energy differs when they get up to work. Some days you’ll have a high amount of energy and productivity, while others will leave you feeling like you’re running on empty. Your work vitality, or motivation, is essential toward accomplishing your tasks and projects, especially if you want to enjoy yourself while you’re doing so. Mindfulness comes into play here as it positively affects your vitality, letting you work toward your goals at a higher energy level.

Empathy for Others

Perhaps most importantly is the fact that mindfulness increases your empathy for other people. It lets you understand how other people think and lets you resonate with them emotionally—something that can ultimately lead to a better work environment.  

    John LoPinto, Co-Founder & Managing Director at Private Equity Firm

    John LoPinto has spent the past two decades cultivating a skill set that enables him to be not only the best leader and business owner but also the best father. As the Co-Founder and Managing Director of a private equity firm, John LoPinto is constantly strategizing about what companies to take on. Committed to finding the best startups and businesses to back, John LoPinto has made it his life’s mission to ensure his clients feel at ease. Apart from his work, John enjoys both participating and watching sports with his family. For more information about John LoPinto, connect with him on LinkedIn, or visit his blog today!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Mindfulness in The Classroom
    Community//

    Mindfulness in The Classroom: Being a Mindful Teacher

    by Daniel Brain
    Community//

    “Understand & empathize” With Beau Henderson & Dr. Kara Fasone

    by Beau Henderson
    Community//

    COMPANY CASE STUDIES SHOW THAT PAYING POSITIVE ATTENTION TO EMPLOYEES IMPROVES CULTURE AND INCREASES PROFITS

    by Marcy Westcott

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.