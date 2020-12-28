The Benefits of Mindfulness at Work

Work can be overwhelming no matter what your job is. Between projects, a lack of motivation, coworkers, and more, it can be difficult to even attempt to get your job done. This is where mindfulness comes in—the ability to think of things in a more positive, healthier, and less stressful way than usual.

Since this actively fights against stress, it’s not uncommon for excess stress to make mindfulness difficult to achieve, but it’s not impossible. Doing things such as preparing daily tasks, meditating during the day, or setting up brief, 10-minute breaks in between projects can go a long way to creating a healthier mindset.

How else can practicing mindfulness benefit you? Read on to find out.

New Information

When you practice mindfulness, you’re creating space in your mind for new things. Taking a break from problem-solving, critical thinking, and skill development can increase your ability to absorb new information in the future, as well as your creativity. By skipping or refusing breaks, you only invite in more stress and exhaustion, which can be detrimental to your thinking and learning.

Adaptability

By actively seeking mindfulness, you open yourself up to quicker adaptability—a crucial skill in the workplace. Adaptability means you can quickly acclimate to new scenarios, situations, and demands without too much trouble, if any at all. The more you practice mindfulness, the more adaptable you become, and the better you become at leadership performance.

Vitality

Everyone’s energy differs when they get up to work. Some days you’ll have a high amount of energy and productivity, while others will leave you feeling like you’re running on empty. Your work vitality, or motivation, is essential toward accomplishing your tasks and projects, especially if you want to enjoy yourself while you’re doing so. Mindfulness comes into play here as it positively affects your vitality, letting you work toward your goals at a higher energy level.

Empathy for Others

Perhaps most importantly is the fact that mindfulness increases your empathy for other people. It lets you understand how other people think and lets you resonate with them emotionally—something that can ultimately lead to a better work environment.