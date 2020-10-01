Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Benefits Of Emotional Intelligence In The Workplace

Emotional Intelligence is the ability to understand and then use your emotions in an optimal way to assist in guiding your behaviour in the most positive ways. In addition emotional intelligence is also about recognising and understanding accurately emotions in others.

The key features, principles and strategies can be applied broadly within the workplace, resulting in much improved workplace relationships. The application is most effective when applied from not only individuals but also corporately and is essential for success in the workplace.  Leaders/managers need to be aware of the five components of EI; self -awareness, self-regulation, internal motivation, empathy and social skills and then actively seek ways to encourage and implement them amongst staff to build workplace relationships.

Self-Awareness: This is the first place to start, understanding how your own strengths and weaknesses, how you act, what you say and any non-verbal body language can affect others in the workplace. If you are under pressure due to lack of planning, letting emotions take over and not dealing with them correctly this will affect the staff around you.

Self-Management: We must be role models for the rest of the team and others in management positions. When the team see management controlling their moods, impulses, stress, disruptions, displaying integrity, etc. they will want to do the same.

Internal Motivation: When a manager knows what motivates staff generally and individually (if possible), different rewards/ recognitions suitable to the team/individuals can be put into place which raises the positiveness and optimism in the workplace producing a stronger cohesive team.                In addition when a manager encourages staff to self-regulate and explore techniques to help deal with work related stress a better equipped team will emerge.

Empathy: Simply put into practice is treat others with how you would like to be treated and putting yourself in other peoples’ shoes. This is especially important in regards to sensitivity to cross-cultural differences and participation in monthly empathy exercises at staff meetings would be excellent.

Social Skills: Leaders shouldn’t have to force their team to move in the same direction, the team should want to follow the vision of the company, admire the management and directors and know their leaders want what is best for them personally and career-wise.

Emotional intelligent leaders and employees and the achievement of business objectives are directly related. There is no doubt about it leaders have a direct influence on the culture, mood, work effectiveness, results and therefore profits in a business.

Leaders and employees that are well conversed in EI go further in their career, have higher job satisfaction and performance, handle stress more effectively, have less burn out therefore has a positive effect on their physical and general well being, are more confident in themselves, are better at adapting to change, have improved communication skills and have a clear company vision aiding in team morale. This in turn leads to company survival and growth.

Jacqui Preugschat, Author, Speaker, Lecturer BA Teach (Special Ed.) BA Justice Studies (Criminology) at Tessa's Books Of Elegance

Jacqui Preugschat is married and has 4 beautiful children. She has a BA in
Teaching (Special Ed.), BA in Justice Studies (Criminology), is a University Lecturer,
Short course writer and lecturer for TAFE and is studying a Dip. of Leadership and
Management with AIM. Jacqui has also directed 3 musicals at the Princess Theatre,
teaches drama and directs a choir.
Jacqui has written a book series for girls called ‘Tessa’s Books Of Elegance’ which are
story/activity books to encourage girls to use their talents and discover new ones. The
reader follows the main character ‘Tessa’ and learns how to have a tea party (Bk.1) and
a ballet performance (Bk.2) with consistent themes of kindness, encouragement and
giving. The 3 rd book (Design Your Own Elegant Bedroom Décor with Tessa) in the series
is due out in Oct 2020.http://www.jacquipreugschat.com

