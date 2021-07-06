The Benefits of Community Service | Moses Dixon

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Volunteer work and community service are the unsung heroes of the world. Through the actions of many, the world continues to spin, and the lives of everyone improves. The ultimate goal may differ, depending on the organization, but the simple truth is that they are all making an impact.

The benefits of community service should never be overlooked, as they are varied and build up over time. While most people tend to volunteer simply because they want to make a difference, this action creates a domino effect – a positive one.

Volunteering Forges New Connections

One of the many advantages of volunteering is the friends one finds along the way. Community service gets people out of their normal interaction bubble, providing them with opportunities to make new friends, create new social groups, and even build work-relevant connections.

Gaining a Sense of Purpose

There is nothing better than the feeling of making a positive impact on the world. Volunteering and community service provide people with a sense of purpose. They feel proud of the work they’re accomplishing, and overall that tends to help self-esteem and our outlook on life.

Reduces Alzheimer’s Risk

Yes, you read that one right. According to research, people who volunteer are potentially at a lower risk for Alzheimer’s or dementiaThe Journal of Gerontology believes that this is because social work improves the elasticity in the brain, which has a direct impact on potential risks later in life.

Wears Down Biases and Judgements

Volunteering and community service are excellent ways to expand your experience – and change what you see on a daily basis. One can easily experience different traditions and qualities of life by stepping out to help others.

In turn, all of those new experiences can work wonders for biases and preconceived judgments. They’ll quickly begin to wear down, which is a benefit to the community – and to the individual.

Career Opportunities

There are many different ways in which volunteering can help improve your job prospects. In general, community service does tend to look great on a resume. Additionally, through volunteering, one can learn essential skills, skills that can later be applied to work. 

    Moses Dixon, Community & Economic Development Advocate at CEO of the Central Massachusetts Agency on Aging

    Currently based in Worcester, Massachusetts, Moses Dixon is the CEO of the Central Massachusetts Agency on Aging, who believes heavily in building and developing his community for the benefit of all of his neighbors.

     

    Throughout his time building experience in professional development and community service, Moses Dixon has held a number of positions. Moses served as a Legislative Fellow with the United States Senate Diversity Initiative for more than a year in Washington D.C. serving the office of Senator Harry Reid, a role he continued as Senator Reid became the United States Senate Majority Leader. He also spent time as a Door Keeper for the United States Senate Deputy Sergeant at Arms from 2010 to 2011, serving the personal Office of U.S. Senate Deputy Sergeant at Arms Martina L. Bradford. Moses Dixon also assisted Sarai Rivera, a City Councilor in Worcester, Massachusetts, from 2012 to 2013, followed by time spent aiding Mary Keefe in the Massachusetts House of Representatives as her Legislative Aide from 2013 to 2014.

     

    During 2014, Moses Dixon spent time consulting with the Central Massachusetts Area Health Education Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, where he worked on healthcare-related grants, proposals, and policies. Following this role, Moses became a Housing Specialist with Veterans Inc., a nonprofit organization out of Massachusetts dedicated to helping veterans transition out of homelessness and giving them the tools and resources they need to rebuild their lives.

     

    Prior to his current position, Moses Dixon spent two years with CENTRO, Inc. as their Legislative Affairs and Community Relations Coordinator, coordinating with the President and CEO to develop and manage the corporation’s strategy for fortifying relationships with government agencies and elected officials.

     

    Moses Dixon is also a member of Belmont AME Zion Church, he serves on the Board of Governors for the YMCA of Central Massachusetts, and he is a Board Member of the Main South Community Development Corporation.

     

    Learn more from Moses Dixon by visiting his websites!

