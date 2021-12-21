The Benefits of Changing Careers

For an experienced professional, contemplating a career change can be just as challenging as actually going through with it. The fear of failure, the uncertainty, or the risk of these changes being irreversible can lead talented people with transferrable skills to stay comfortably where they are. However, there are many advantages to a career change. This article will review some of these career change benefits and how they can positively contribute to you, your skills, and your long-term plans.

Increased compensation.

If you stay in one company, your basic salary will probably increase by an average of 3-5% each year. If you move companies or change careers, you may be in a much stronger position to command a larger increase that would either be in line with the industry you are moving to, or you may receive a higher percentage increase on top of what you are currently earning because the organization wants to attract you there. Put simply, you can increase your value much more dramatically as a result of a career change.

Broadening your skillset.

Of course, it is not all about money. Changing your career can mean that you will have the opportunity to take on more skills or expand the ones you already have. Simply working with a new team or manager will also help you learn valuable new skills. Broadening your skill set not only keeps you engaged, but it will also improve your future marketability in the ever-more-competitive job market.

Changes in responsibility/career advancement.

A change in career also enables you to move upward in your career, especially if your current one is stagnating, which often happens. With a new or higher advancement comes increased responsibility, which is favorable for your CV and professional wellbeing. Conversely, you might be seeking a less demanding career which can be important for other reasons – after all, we are not machines! A change in career is one of the best ways to achieve either of these goals.

An improved working environment.

A key attraction for trying a career change is to see if the ‘grass is greener on the other side. It is challenging to improve an existing career environment but researching new ones in which you may feel more at home can easily result in a change for the better. A phenomenon known as ‘Change of Scenery Theory’ suggests that such changes can lead to dramatic increases in performance.

Less stress.

Some stress in your career is inevitable for focus and productivity, but too much can creep up on you unexpectedly, causing serious and long-lasting damage. Understanding when your stressors are becoming too much can be difficult to identify, but you may engineer a career change that provides a more tolerable level of stress.

Broadening your professional network.

One of the facts of life in growing your career is that this is often a game of who you know, not ‘what you know. A change of career can not only bring new experiences, but it is also a sure-fire way of broadening your professional network, enabling you to leverage these new contacts in continuing to grow and thrive professionally.

Overall…

Try not to dwell on the reasons to postpone a career change. Instead, look forward to all the positives it can bring you, both personally and professionally. With more opportunities and career avenues than ever before, it has never been easier to make a career change, and it could well be one of the most beneficial moves you will ever make.