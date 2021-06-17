Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Benefits of Adding Corporate Philanthropy to Your Business

You probably already know that helping people benefits yourself as well as the person you’re helping, but did you know it can benefit your business as well? Corporate philanthropy is becoming more and more popular as employees and consumers want to work with companies that are after more than just profits. This is especially true […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

You probably already know that helping people benefits yourself as well as the person you’re helping, but did you know it can benefit your business as well? Corporate philanthropy is becoming more and more popular as employees and consumers want to work with companies that are after more than just profits. This is especially true with the younger millennial and Gen Z generations. Here are more benefits of adding corporate philanthropy to your business.

Tax Deductions

You need to follow the rules, such as making sure you are working with a charity approved by the IRS, but any money you spend in the name of corporate philanthropy can be claimed on your taxes. The charity or nonprofit will also have to issue you a form to use on your tax return. But the tax deductions you get are one of the most immediate benefits of corporate philanthropy.

Improved Employee Engagement

As we mentioned earlier, many employees, especially the younger generations, want to work with companies that are involved with philanthropy. So not only will you appeal to these younger workers, but their willingness to engage with the community makes them better workers. They come back from their volunteer days feeling more refreshed and bring the lessons and skills they learned from volunteering into their job. The results may not be as immediately apparent as the tax breaks, but it is proven that corporate philanthropy makes for better employees.

Improved Brand Loyalty

It’s not just younger potential employees who want to work with businesses involved in corporate philanthropy; it’s also customers. Increasingly, customers are becoming more aware of a company’s social and environmental impact. As a result, they’re more willing to buy from businesses that try to make a positive difference, even if the product costs a little more. If two products cost the same, they’re more likely to buy from the company that supports causes the customer believes in.

These are just some of the benefits of corporate philanthropy. But, as you can see, adding it to your business does more than just help people who need it or make yourself feel good. It’s also simply better for your business.

    Steven Maleh, Founder & CEO at SNAX, Inc.

    Steven Maleh is a seasoned businessman and a third-generation serial entrepreneur who - across his 20+ year career - has founded and run dozens of businesses in multiple industries. He's worked in everything from restaurants to technology, and he's currently operating as the Founder and CEO of SNAX, Inc.,

    Outside of a robust and fulfilling career, Steven Maleh is an active member of his community, where he operates as Head Chef for "Chabad of Plantation" in Ft. Lauderdale, which feeds 150+ congregation members weekly.

    In his spare time, outside of volunteering and working, Steven Maleh is constantly looking to educate himself by attending local seminars, lectures, and classes. For fun, he's refining his tennis game he loves spending time with his wonderful wife and their four children.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Why is Philanthropy Important to Business?

    by Morgan Franklin
    Community//

    Michael Luzich on the Benefits of Corporate Philanthropy

    by Michael Luzich
    Community//

    Corporate Philanthropy and Its Competitive Advantages

    by Steven Maleh
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.