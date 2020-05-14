The Benefit of Use of Musical Therapy to the Mind and Bodies of Individuals with Physical and Mental Conditions

Isn’t it interesting how hearing a single song will bring back a special experience or make you feel happy or relaxed or fired up? People are born capable of understanding the difference between sound and music. In fact, our brains have unique mechanisms to process different parts of music, such as sound, rhythm, momentum and tempo. And, yes, fast music boosts pulse rhythm, breathing, and blood pressure, while slower music seems to do the opposite.

While the influence of music on humans is not well understood, studies have shown that the brain actively produces a chemical named dopamine that has positive effects on emotions when you hear music that you enjoy. Art is able to help us encounter strong emotions like joy, sadness, or fear — some would say it has the potential to turn us. According to certain writers, music may also have the potential to improve our health and wellbeing.

While more studies are required to confirm the possible health benefits of music, some findings indicate that listening to music can have the following positive health effects.

1. Improves the mood.

Studies say that listening to music in everyday life can encourage overall well-being, help to regulate emotions and create happiness and relaxation.

2. Cut the stress back.

It has been observed that listening to ‘relaxing’ music (generally considered to have slow tempo, low pitch, and no lyrics) decreases anxiety and pain in healthy individuals and people involved in medical procedures ( e.g. anesthesia, dentistry, colonoscopy).

3. Anxiety decreases.

Listening to music, combined with regular care, has decreased pain in cancer research relative to those who received conventional therapy themselves.

4. Boosts Exercises

Reports suggest that music can enhance aerobic function, mental and physical satisfaction, and overall performance.

5. Enhances your mind.

Work has shown that repetitive rhythm and melody components help our brains form memory-enhancing patterns. Listening to music in a survey of stroke patients helped them feel more mindful of listening, less agitation and more focused focus.

6. Relieving the pain.

Those who listened to music before, during, or after surgery showed decreased pain and greater general enjoyment relative to patients who did not listen to music as part of their care of surgery recovery patients.

7. Gives some warmth.

Art therapy has been used to further promote comprehension, calming, and control of symptoms such as fear, stress, and anger in people with serious disease and end-of-life diagnosis.

8. Help brain activity is growing.

Listening to music with custom airpods can also enable people with apparently lost memories of Alzheimer’s recall and enable them preserve their mental abilities?

9. Aid kids with autism spectrum syndrome.

Studies of adults with autism spectrum disorder who have completed music therapy have demonstrated improvement of social experiences, executive ability, and communication skills.

10. Premature infants alleviate

Live music and nursery rhymes that affect vital signs, promote feeding behaviors and sucking activities in preterm infants, and can increase extended periods of calm-alert conditions.