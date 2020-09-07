Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Benefit of Accepting Those You Don’t Like and How to Get Started

Let’s face it, you’re not going to like everyone. Sometimes the feeling is mutual. We meet someone who just rubs us wrong. You’re instant rivals, right down to the barely suppressed sneer and curled lip. Other times it’s not quite so dramatic. You might be making every effort to build a relationship, but they’re just […]

Let’s face it, you’re not going to like everyone. Sometimes the feeling is mutual. We meet someone who just rubs us wrong. You’re instant rivals, right down to the barely suppressed sneer and curled lip.

Other times it’s not quite so dramatic. You might be making every effort to build a relationship, but they’re just not having it. Or there’s some previous history standing in the way of a relationship with someone.

Whatever the case, there comes a time to let dislike go. Holding onto animosity, even something so subtle as not wanting to be around a certain individual at work only winds up hurting you in the end. In fact, you might be missing out on some hidden benefits by accepting someone you don’t like.

Intrigued? Read on to discover the why of it, and better yet, the how.

The benefits of accepting those you dislike are many:

  • Reduces stress caused by the tension within the relationship
  • Cuts down anxiety regarding what the other person will say or do
  • Frees you from destructive thought patterns regarding this individual
  • Allows you to enjoy your relationships fully without worrying about how someone will or won’t react

In order to get started, you only need to follow these three steps.

Address Any Fears

Frequently, when we dislike someone, it’s because they’re triggering us somehow. By looking deeper into the emotions being raised, and addressing them, you’ll be able to let go of a lot of the negativity you’re feeling toward them. This is especially true of fears, which have a way of looking like a lot of other things, such as dislike.

Let Go of the Anger

Much like fears, anger has a way of keeping up a pretense of hearty dislike. This is what happens when you let things fester, especially over something you’ve been holding onto for a while. Pro tip? Try forgiveness. Lay the past to rest between you and try accepting this individual now, in the moment.

Look for the Good in the Relationship

If you’re caught up in dislike, you might not have noticed there has been a positive impact on your relationship. Look for the things you’ve learned from the individual. Even harsh lessons have a way of guiding us onto new paths, benefitting us in the long run.

Sometimes we do ourselves a great disservice by hanging onto an immediate feeling of dislike for someone. As humans who grow and change, if we allow for it, relationships with those we don’t like can improve. Even if the connection never becomes stronger, accepting that the person is just the way they are will bring more peace into your life.

Heidi RichardsMooney, Sharing PR, Internet Marketing & Social Media Tips. AUTHOR Quirky Marketing http://quirkymarketingcalendar.com Publisher http://WEMagazineforWomen.com. Authors

Heidi Richards Mooney is an author, professional speaker, business coach and internet marketer. She has been networking online since early 2001. She is the author of twelve wordpress blogs / writes for dozens of others. She manages social media and website content for several clients including authors, healthcare professionals, business coaches and professional speakers. Heidi provides full and half-day in-person and online trainings to help her audiences leverage social media to get more done in less time and add to their bottom line. She provides one-on-one coaching to women who want to maximize their time and leverage Social Media to grow their businesses! Cision named her one of 50 Rich Media Influencers to follow in 2015! She has written more than a dozen books and hundreds of special reports for both her clients and her company. Her book. Quirky Marketing Calendar is in its 11th edition.

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

