The Belmont Stakes

If ‘spreading the news’ suddenly means providing an effectively necessary, accurately empty aerial of a fan less grandstands at Long Island’s ‘Belmont Park,’ history will have something to say about it, and rightfully so. Frank Sinatra’s ‘New York, New York’ proves nothing short of that unexpectedly, equally descriptive, unfortunate, sad, upsetting emotion.

The first official full day of summer captivates in the record books post an incredibly astonishing, instant, seamless, two minute performance perfectly led by the top seeded, richly brunette coated ‘Saratoga Springs’ native horse appropriately named ‘Tiz The Law,’ simultaneously keeping a plentifully available, non distracted peace.

Immediately grabbing powerful wordage directly ripped from the headlines, a climactic significance matched that of the irony that is not once lost on me.

At a most convenient time when the law is being contested, the innocence of a competitive, annual, past time race takes center stage under the symbolically big, shiny, fancy, vividly flashing lights of an ironically, anti hustling, bustling, sleepy ghost city with the natural help of a beautifully appearing, ‘Manhattanhenge’ like golden hour sunset beaming onto a freshly laden track ready for the temporary signage of repetitively, rapidly dancing hooves making their grand debuts, dashing fast out of a brightly cerulean, oceanic, turquoise colored gate, all in the name of bragging rights and the first leg of a winning ‘triple crown.’

‘Sound the golden horn,’ in this case, a bugle, a celebratory nod to the ‘royal ascot,’ follows the per abiding, monumental call for ‘Rider’s Up,’ with muted, silent, absently festive, patterned cheers, beginning a signal of a virtually paired excitement and displayed commencement ceremony.

A spectacular day in ‘The Big Apple,’ capturing the backdrop of a picturesque painting amidst the great shadows and the silhouettes of skyscrapers wrapping themselves high above a cloudless deck, an unapologetic portrait of the opposite, abnormal happiness descends.