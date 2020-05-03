Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The beauty of taking time to pause and reconnect with your inner self

Knowing to observe the signals in our bodies and in the environment when we need to unplug from the external stimulus of our phones, television, computers and take time to go inside and reconnect and rebalance with self love and compassion.

By

Create a spot for solitude and silence in your mind

Sri Sachchidanada Swamiji

As the world settles into their new routine of working from home, home schooling, taking care of elders, leading and managing a team doing all we can to settle into a new routine . We need to continuously remember that we are privileged to be working from home and we must give charity to any cause that is close to us. My family gives charity to food banks here at home in Canada and in India.

During this time, we find new ways to balance our work with our family commitments, express compassion for others who are struggling with either loss of a loved one, loss of income, loss of hope or the feeling of loss. Be kind, help where we can and choose our words when we are in a conversation. Kindness is so important, when having a conversation it is choose your words to create a safe space that is kind and compassionate. Let us all be good human beings, the world is now in pain, we must be humble with humanity.

I fell in love with myself all over again

Joy, Happiness and Mindfulness Book

During this time it is our frontline workers who are facing the eye of the storm coming in and landing in their path. We watch the news, feeling anxious and inadequate to help which makes us feel stressed.

Whatever emotions you are feeling, it is important to take time to write everyday at least 3 things/person that we are grateful for and why . Reflect on the impact during this time of quarantine.

4 things to start doing today

  • Self care is self compassion – do the things that are important to you
  • Take one day and unplug and connect with yourself
  • Create a self talk daily mantra for yourself mine is “I live in love, kindness, compassion and gratitude everyday”
  • Start that passion project that has been on your list for years, take one step at a time and start it today. You cannot grow anything that you have not started

    Shamena Maharaj, Author, Coach and Philanthropist

    Shamena Maharaj is an author of two books.  Becoming my best self: my shero attributes focuses on key attributes for every parent and teacher to share with our children in creating an inclusive and compassionate world and it starts at home and in the classroom.  Joy, Happiness and Mindfulness is a book on a 35 day reflection journey to a calmer life.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    First Responders First

    by Carlos Perez
    //

    Thriving in the New Normal

    by Rebecca Muller
    Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
    //

    Working From Home in the New Normal

    by John McAlester

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.