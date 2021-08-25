Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

The Aspects of Your Mental Health You Need to Pay Attention During the Pandemic – Insights by William D King

William D King

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Black mother consoling her small daughter while embracing her at home.
Black mother consoling her small daughter while embracing her at home.

Your mental health is 70% responsible for the person you are! It determines the way you feel and conducts yourself in the world. Your mental health also dictates the choices you make in life and also impacts your health. Hence, it is necessary for you to attend to your mental health and ensure that it’s in a good condition. In recent times, many people are reporting mental health issues because of the restricted life condition due to the pandemic. If you are one of them, it is necessary for you to address your mental health issue and ensure that you live well.

Views by William D King

Mental health comprises your physical, mental, and emotional spheres which you need to look into. All these three aspects play an important role in keeping you healthy and stable. If you are not feeling like yourself and want some help to bring balance to your mental health, you need to address these three aspects correctly. The following pointers can help:

  1. The physical health

Have you noticed that when you get a fever or have a low appetite it has an effect on your mood? If yes, then it’s essential for you to know that the mind is linked to the body or vice versa. If you don’t keep your body well, it will reflect on your mind. Hence, during this pandemic phase when the mind has its own struggles, it is necessary for you to address your physical health as well. Make sure that you eat nutritious meals and also eat it at the right time says, William D King. That aside, you should also take out time to exercise every day for about 30 minutes to stay agile and healthy.

  • The mental health

Mental health can indicate a broad sphere! But to narrow it down it indicates your thinking process. During the pandemic, most people have recorded unsteady mental health because of the negative occurrences all around the globe. It has induced fear amongst everyone and has forced them to think negatively about life. Hence, it is essential that you calm your mind and settle the innumerable thoughts that run your mind. One of the best ways to calm the mind and gain clarity of thoughts is by practicing meditation. You don’t have to be an expert at this. You can practice daily for 15 minutes and feel the benefit.

  • The emotional health

None of us are used to stay at home for such a prolonged time. And this has resulted in people feeling stagnant and stuck. Also, living the same way for too long can often bring up repressed emotions from the past that you might find it challenging to address. If you are someone who feels triggered by specific thoughts or actions of others, it is essential for you to seek therapy. Today, you can also opt-in for online counseling and take help from an expert to address your emotional health and gain peace and comfort.

If you want your mental health to be stable during the pandemic, you need to address all these three aspects equally.

    William D King

    William D King, President of ABA

    William D King  is the Founder and President of ABA and is a Certified Public Accountant. He is a main master in the execution of Tax Minimization Strategies. He is an enthusiastic promoter for the customers of ABA. To know more about him check his websites Scholarship, Grant and blog 1 and blog 2.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    William D King
    Community//

    A look at mental health support groups in the pandemic by William D King

    by William D King
    William D King
    Community//

    William D King Gives an Insight into Covid-Led Mental Health Crisis in Kids

    by William D King
    Mental And Physical Health
    Community//

    Why It’s Important To Look After Your Mental And Physical Health?

    by Louise Harris
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.