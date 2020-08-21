Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Art of the Gift

“We make living by what we get. We make life by what we give.” — WINSTON CHURCHILL

One of the best gift-givers I know is my dear friend Alicia Ybarbo Zimmerman.

I first met this wicked smart, bubbly and funny gal when I was working at NBC in New York.

Alicia was one of those iconic Pages ushering celebrities from the Green Room.

I was one of those frantic Production Assistants (wishing I was a producer) at Today.

Alicia later ended up being one of those iconic Today Show producers winning Emmys, writing best-selling books, raising amazing kids with her doting husband Mark.

Alicia also later became my bridesmaid.

Throughout the two-decade I’ve known her, I’ve kept and thoroughly used every single gift she’s given me.

In fact, I’m wearing one of the gifts she gave me right now — a soft indigo blue tank style pajama set with white lace trim and a dainty white ribbon in front. A bridal shower gift she gave me over 18 years ago. The edge lace is almost gone but it’s one of my favorite pieces I lounge around in.

Gifting when done well is about having a meaningful connection with others. Connection brings meaning and purpose to our lives.

Receiving a gift that has meaning to us, makes us feel that we’re important, that we’re loved and that we belong.

It can be as simple as a flowy, colorful beach towel with the words ALOHA on it, or personalized note cards with funny pictures of my kids she got from the internet, or a mobile charger personalized with my initials and the places I frequent often (NY and Hawaii)

These little gifts say — even though we’re thousands of miles away.

I thought of you. You mean something to me. I love you back.

Who’s the best gift-giver you know?

What’s the best gift you’ve received?

XO
Kalika

Kalika Yap, Serial Entrepreneur, Inventor, Author, Speaker, CEO, Mom at Citrus Studios

Kalika Yap is a thriving serial (concurrent) entrepreneur, author of the Little Brand Book published by Harper Collins, and inventor whose businesses include award-winning brand agency Citrus Studios, Luxe Link, the patented purse hook, the Waxing Co., Honolulu's first luxury waxing salon, the Tangerine Co. a digital production agency, & Orange & Bergamot, a creative agency for female founders.

Kalika and her companies have been featured in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, The Huffington Post, The Today Show and MSNBC.

Kalika was honored as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipinas in the world.

Kalika was born in the Philippines and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii with her family to escape martial law. Kalika left the sunny 50th state for New York and graduated from New York University (NYU), with a degree in broadcast journalism.

She started out working as a journalist for The Today Show, Bloomberg and CNBC before venturing into entrepreneurship.

Her journey as a journalist has come full circle as the host of the EO Wonder Podcast.

Kalika believes success is making a difference by empowering entrepreneurs to positively change the world.

Her Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) is to help 1 million founders make 1 million dollars and create 1 million jobs by sharing valuable and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs online.

She’s served on the Board of Directors and President of Entrepreneurs' Organization Los Angeles and on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Women Business Owners, LA (NAWBO).

As devoted as she is to her businesses, Kalika’s husband Rodney Yap and their two daughters Malia and Kailani are her greatest treasure and she loves spending her off time with them in their home in the Pacific Palisades. Malia and Kailani are also entrepreneurs and recently launched their company Conscious Kids Co.

You can find out more about Kalika on her website: kalika.com

