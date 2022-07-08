The Art of Receiving: Spiritual Connection￼

Are you ready to receive all that the universe intends for you?

The study of quantum physics tells us that the planets, the stars, and everything else in the universe are connected as one unified field with a universal intelligence. In this field that connects us all, infinite realities exist, which allow for infinite possibilities. Since you are an interconnected part of the universe, and of all that is, you have the ability to access and receive the abundance of infinite possibilities.

However, your ego’s desire for control can often override your connection with the universe and its abundance. It is especially common for a woman who thrives on and makes sacrifices for success to believe that there’s a separation between herself and the universe. When this occurs, you may feel that the only way to be successful at achieving your goals is to work hard… even to the point of burnout. When your ego prompts a scarcity mindset, it creates doubt about the existence of infinite possibilities and the opportunity for success without sacrifice.

However, if you were to maintain your connection with all that is and allow yourself to have faith that the universe will provide for you, success can be achieved with greater ease and flow. Staying spiritually connected can help you maintain this abundant mindset, so you are open to receive the highest and best that the universe has to offer.

There are many practices that can enhance your ability to connect more deeply with your spirituality, such as: meditation, yoga, journaling, positive self-talk, and communing with nature. As you expand into a true knowing that you are one with the universe, you deepen your spiritual connection.

When you make that spiritual connection and can trust that the universe is providing for you in the best and highest way, you’re able to receive its endless possibilities. Here are some steps for you to connect more deeply with your higher Self and receive more from life.

Step 1: Engage with your vision

Part 1. Create your vision

Do you have a goal in mind? Or a dream you’ve been nurturing? Even though you’ve had great success in your life, you may still be striving toward an unfulfilled vision. To receive what you desire, you must first visualize it. For example, if your dream is to own a successful online business, instead of working your 9 to 5, hold onto that vision. Don’t let the fear of change or what others might say block you from receiving your goal.

Write a list of all the wonderful possibilities that could come from your vision. Keep an open mind about how this vision might manifest, because it may occur differently than you imagine or the end result might not be quite what you expect. The important aspect here is realizing a vision that aligns with your values and that you have the intention to achieve.

Part 2. Take action

Once you have a vision in mind, begin to move toward it, physically. It might be a small step such as creating a vision board or writing down your dreams to help you manifest and keep your vision alive. Or, perhaps a big leap such as hiring a website designer to help you start a website, investing in a product to sell, or moving on from your current position to make more time for your new venture. What matters is that you’re taking action to eventually receive what you want most in life.

Part 1. Understanding

You can have a vision and take action to achieve it. However, do you know why you truly want this? If you see this vision as something that adds value to your life, acknowledge why. Using the online business you want to create as an example, you might consider the following: Are you looking for a more flexible work schedule to access greater self-care? Do you have a product to sell that could help others? Is there a message you want to share with the world?

Understanding why you want to receive something will help you connect to it on a deeper, more spiritual level. Write down your thoughts or engage in a meaningful conversation to help you recognize the reasons why you want to receive this. Once you have a deeper awareness of your “why,” the universe can move forward on the “how.”.

Part 2. Be ready to align

Infinite possibilities exist in the universe and, as the study of quantum physics reveals, if you’re truly connecting as one with the universe, you’re open to receive possibilities that are in your highest and best good. So, when you have a vision, do the spiritual work to understand why you truly want it, and take action toward it, the universe aligns to connect you with your vision. So, be ready to receive whatever comes your way. And keep an open mind, because the universe may fulfill your vision in a different form than what you expect.

As you deepen your spiritual connection, you’ll experience a greater sense of oneness with all there is, the universe aligns with your vision, and you open up to receive more fully. For more ways to help you connect spiritually, claim your free Discovery Guide: 5 Journal Prompts to Unfold Your Spiritual Self.

This gift will allow for:

Greater self-awareness

Increased positive transformation

Manifestation of visions and goals

Enhanced meaning and joy in life

Connect with all that the universe intends for you by connecting with your spiritual Self.