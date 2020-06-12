The Art of Readjusting Life Practicing Mindfulness

Mindfulness is an ancient practice that has been used to develop improved focus and awareness. This practice was taught in religious traditions in earlier days and recently it has started again to gain popularity, but this time the practice is not limited to religious traditions, rather, research has suggested that the people that are trying to learn this practice have no affiliation with religion whatsoever.

Today we are going to be discussing about mindfulness and how it can be used in the readjusting of life. So without wandering into the unknown let’s get started?

What Is Mindfulness And Why Do We Need It?

Essentially, mindfulness is a psychological process to improve the attention and focus of a person in such a way that a person can experience the moment without any judgments from past experiences. There are many ways one can develop their brain to compute mindfulness, but the process that is the most effective is meditation and specific pieces of training.

The practice is known to originate from the Buddhist traditions. The practice is similar to the elements of Zen and Sati from the Buddhist religions, and over the years it has grown to be a process of treating many psychological illness such as depression and hypertension among others.

How to Practice Mindfulness?

The practice of mindfulness might seem easy, but let me assure you that it is most certainly not. A person can take months if not years to master the practice of the art of mindfulness. And it all starts with just six steps.

1. Get Comfortable

To practice mindfulness, you need to find a quiet and comfortable place where you can stay for a while.

2. Set a Time Limit

As with every practice, you need to set a time, in which you will train. This time frame can be anywhere from 10 minutes to hours, but if you are just starting, best to keep the timeframe small and work your way up.

3. Keep Your Body in Check

To practice mindfulness, one needs to stay still for a long time, so it is necessary to get comfortable. If it is necessary, get some of the best compression socks to help you regulate your blood flow, making you more comfortable.

4. Focus On Your Breath

Once you are nice and comfortable, try to stay still, and focus on your breath, feel every time you breathe in and out, and continue to do it.

5. Stop the Wandering

Eventually, your mind is going to wander off instead of focusing on your breath. The trick is to stop your mind from wandering and get it to focus back on your breath. This might need some getting used to for efficient switching, but this is the most important step in mastering mindfulness.

6. Rinse and Repeat

You have to repeat step 4 and step 5 continuously until your time is up. Over time you are going to notice that your wandering is going to reduce and you are going to be more mindful.

Why Mindfulness Is Needed For Readjusting To Life?

As you may know that due to certain situations we have been stuck in our homes without anything to do and this allowed our brain to wander without limits. And now since the world is getting back onto its feet and everyone is starting to get back into their lives, it has become difficult for people to readjust themselves to their older routines.

That’s why we need to adopt the mindfulness practice so that our mind gets back on its track and we can continue to function as we were used to before.