The Art of Music will not be Stopped

Creativity goes on despite the impact of Covid-19. The Arts continues to be in the midst of this global uncertainty, with no one truly knowing when it will be safe to have an audience filling London’s Theatre’s and Concert halls and the result of this will devastate the industry. We can only imagine the extent […]

Festival Session at The Wallace Collection
Creativity goes on despite the impact of Covid-19. The Arts continues to be in the midst of this global uncertainty, with no one truly knowing when it will be safe to have an audience filling London’s Theatre’s and Concert halls and the result of this will devastate the industry. We can only imagine the extent of long term damage this hiatus will have, not just in the Arts, but many other sectors. The world has faced a battle with the Coronavirus and for many the mental health battle is ongoing. More than ever, having a community and feeling connected to others is paramount. Music being the great artistic force that brings us all together. Seeing every Thursday at 8pm communities coming together to applaud our wonderful NHS, many would show their gratitude by playing music. Throughout this terrible time- which is far from over we have seen many artists and arts organisations creating online performances, online community choirs, neighbourhood performances, and educational online instrumental lessons. We are all concerned about the younger generation during this time and their mental health. Music services such as the Tri-Bourgh Music Hub have had great feedback from pupils and parents as those who have been able to continue their instrumental lessons during isolation have seen wonderful progress with their children. As the pupils have been given purpose and have found a lifeline through music.

Music from all genres bringing our community together becomes even more crucial. An example of this is the historic Marylebone Music Festival, which just like the Marylebone Pleasure Gardens (1737-1777) had to fall silent. But music cannot be simply stopped and it finds ways of touching us in creative ways. To mark this year and to give a small gesture of hope, Marylebone Music Festival recorded and filmed a performance of ‘Songs from the Marylebone Pleasure Gardens’ at Marylebone based Recording Studios, Air-Edel. Four Eighteenth Century Songs that have never been heard or recorded since the closure of these Gardens. After three months of not performing it was a very moving experience on the 5th June 2020 to have musicians in the same room making music together (albeit 2 metres apart, recording with Social- Distancing). A glimpse into how the Music industry can move forward, but we are still a long way from life before Covid-19, as no live performance is complete without an audience and the energy that provides.

This virus has not only taken lives, but has stolen aspects of our humanity. To not be allowed to see and hug a loved one has been one of the many traumas we have had to accept. It is true that from the outset every person, every Country has said ‘We are all in this together’ – yes, to a certain extended we are, but every person, every family, every community will have experienced a very different ‘Lock-Down.’ The Art of Music however, has always and continues to give us the ability to connect, through the uncertain and surely very difficult journey we all have ahead, music will be the light that rescues many from the darkness and isolation created by Covid-19.

Meghan Cassidy, Artistic Director at Marylebone Music Festival

Meghan Cassidy is Artistic Director of Marylebone Music Festival.

 

Meghan studied the Viola with Garfield Jackson at the Royal Academy of Music, where she graduated in 2010. During her time at the Academy she won the Sydney Griller Award and Sir John Barbirolli memorial prize.

 

In 2007 Meghan joined the Solstice Quartet who went on the win Tillett trust and Park Lane Group in 2008 and then the Royal Overseas League in 2009. With the Solstice Quartet Meghan has performed at the Wigmore hall and QEH as well as live on BBC Radio 3. She continued her studies with Tatjana Masurenko (Leipzig), Nabuko Imai (Hamburg) and Hartmut Rohde at IMS Prussia Cove.

 

As a sought after chamber musician she has performed at Priya Mitchell’s Oxford Chamber Music Festival, Jack Liebeck’s Festival in Grindelwald, Switzerland, Hugo Ticciati’s Chamber Music Festival in Verona, Jamie Walton’s North Yorkshire Moors Chamber Music Festival and the Monte Piano Trio’s Chamber Music Festival in Sylt. Meghan has collaborated with both the Monte Piano Trio and Fidelio Piano Trio performing in London, Dublin and Frankfurt.

 

Alongside a chamber music career Meghan appears as Guest Principal Viola with Orchestras such as BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, Opera North and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

 

