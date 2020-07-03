The Art of Music will not be Stopped

Creativity goes on despite the impact of Covid-19. The Arts continues to be in the midst of this global uncertainty, with no one truly knowing when it will be safe to have an audience filling London’s Theatre’s and Concert halls and the result of this will devastate the industry. We can only imagine the extent of long term damage this hiatus will have, not just in the Arts, but many other sectors. The world has faced a battle with the Coronavirus and for many the mental health battle is ongoing. More than ever, having a community and feeling connected to others is paramount. Music being the great artistic force that brings us all together. Seeing every Thursday at 8pm communities coming together to applaud our wonderful NHS, many would show their gratitude by playing music. Throughout this terrible time- which is far from over we have seen many artists and arts organisations creating online performances, online community choirs, neighbourhood performances, and educational online instrumental lessons. We are all concerned about the younger generation during this time and their mental health. Music services such as the Tri-Bourgh Music Hub have had great feedback from pupils and parents as those who have been able to continue their instrumental lessons during isolation have seen wonderful progress with their children. As the pupils have been given purpose and have found a lifeline through music.

Music from all genres bringing our community together becomes even more crucial. An example of this is the historic Marylebone Music Festival, which just like the Marylebone Pleasure Gardens (1737-1777) had to fall silent. But music cannot be simply stopped and it finds ways of touching us in creative ways. To mark this year and to give a small gesture of hope, Marylebone Music Festival recorded and filmed a performance of ‘Songs from the Marylebone Pleasure Gardens’ at Marylebone based Recording Studios, Air-Edel. Four Eighteenth Century Songs that have never been heard or recorded since the closure of these Gardens. After three months of not performing it was a very moving experience on the 5th June 2020 to have musicians in the same room making music together (albeit 2 metres apart, recording with Social- Distancing). A glimpse into how the Music industry can move forward, but we are still a long way from life before Covid-19, as no live performance is complete without an audience and the energy that provides.

This virus has not only taken lives, but has stolen aspects of our humanity. To not be allowed to see and hug a loved one has been one of the many traumas we have had to accept. It is true that from the outset every person, every Country has said ‘We are all in this together’ – yes, to a certain extended we are, but every person, every family, every community will have experienced a very different ‘Lock-Down.’ The Art of Music however, has always and continues to give us the ability to connect, through the uncertain and surely very difficult journey we all have ahead, music will be the light that rescues many from the darkness and isolation created by Covid-19.