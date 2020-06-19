The Art Of Manifestation

Optimize Your Consciousness-Live The Life Of Your Dreams!!!

Manifestation is one of life’s most fascinating mysteries. Many scratch the surface of manifestation with concepts of visioning, speaking, and believing. One of the most common explanations of manifestation is the idea that what you impart into the universe, such as actions, words, or energy, will in time come back to you. The truth is that manifestation is not only a divine law, but it is also the catalyst that uncovers the heights and depths of our consciousness. Manifestation is already at work in our lives, but most of us are unaware of this fact. Ironically, though manifestation is a custom rooted in the positive, many of us are manifesting undesirable outcomes in our life simply because our thinking, speaking, and actions are more negative than positive.

So what is the divine structure of manifestation? How do we begin to reap the benefits of it, and how do we incorporate it into our lives?

Spiritual Alignment

First, we must know and believe that we are divinely supported for every good intention. Our loving and majestic God of whom created all things has planted us in the world with permission to dream, create, and manifest the life that our soul desires. We are equipped with gifts, talents, resources, and abilities to do what we were designed to do and be who we are destined to be. We have a spiritual contract that has already been divinely endorsed and it is up to us to embrace the journey our spirit is prompting us to take.

Manifestation is not just some vast ideology, but it is one of the most important attributes of universal consciousness. In order for manifestation to work in our favor, we have to be intentional about changing our thoughts and subsequently aligning our actions so that we begin to manifest the abundant life that burns in our hearts.

Visualize

The way to began initiating manifestation in your life is by visualizing what you want for yourself. Whether it’s good health, success, or love, you have to first get clear about what you want. Then you can begin visualizing what your life would be like with that thing in it.

Visualization moves you from the state of desiring your dreams to actively assessing how living your dream will impact your life. Many people use meditations, vision boards, and journaling as a tangible way to practice this concept. By consistently seeing the things you want in life and the impact those things will have on your life, you increase your level of expectation, which then ultimately positions you to unlock the law of attraction and the transformational power of your sub-conscience mind.

Believe

Once you have a vision of what you want and how your life would improve as a result, you have to believe that it can and will happen. You position yourself to quantum leap in the realms of manifestation when you shift from wanting something to happen in your life, to fully expecting that something to come to pass in your life. More than that, one should consider moving from a thought process that believes it can happen, into a thought process that believes it will in fact happen for you. It is with this confidence that you can then attract those things you desire.

Become

A final key to manifesting the things you want in life is to operate as though those things have happened as much as possible. You might be able to visualize and believe, but it can be a challenge for people to operate as though the thing they want is happening. More often than not, people do visualize and believe, yet they still make decisions that demonstrate they have doubts. Operating as though the thing has happened demonstrates a level of confidence that is more likely to attract what you want in your life.

Trust

The final key to manifesting the life you desire is trusting the process. It is during the process that you become a vibrational match for that which you desire. Remember that the universe is fully supporting your every good intention, so you must rest in knowing that all things will be manifested in perfect time. To trust the process is to love, learn, and live in a state of gratitude and patience, knowing that in every second of your life, the universe is collaborating with you and gently pushing you closer and closer to your dreams.

Through the principles of manifestation, you can attract a host of positives for the mind, body, and spirit. Active practice of manifestation can be linked to improved mental & physical health, positive social & romantic relationships, and even success & financial prosperity.

The complex art of manifestation is primarily about discovering your spiritual identity, shifting your mindset, and aligning your behaviors to match. When you are fully aligned with your desired destiny, there is truly no limit to what you can manifest. So, start developing practical ways to incorporate manifestation in your daily life and watch the abundant life you desire unfold before you.