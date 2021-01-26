The Art of Listening to Life with Marcus Dupuis

It’s the art of listening to LIFE, not the Art of listening to external noise. Nor is it called the art of listening to anything and everything.

We are plugged into a very powerful network of information, which feeds us clues, signs and signals through various situations and circumstances that happen in our day to day life. Becoming more attentive to this internal messaging system is very helpful in moving forward; moving forward in your day, your profession, your friendships and your life in general.

One of the greatest moments I get to witness in my consultation work is the realization that life is sending us messages all the time. It isn’t just the big questions and choices that we have to make, but all day long. It’s is the music you hear on the radio, it’s in the magazine you are reading, and in the conversation you are having with someone! This article is in front of you for a reason.

Coincidences aren’t even coincidences! The quantum field of information is active field of energy that is constantly moving and we are part of that field of energy. Whether we are feeling a strong emotion or witnessing an extreme situation develop right in front of us; there is something in the scenario that relates to us in a direct way.

Thinking we are separate from all that goes on around us is a disconnected way of living life. Thinking you are separate only leads to isolation and loneliness. One of my wise guides said, “We are not safe in isolation!”

We need to be connected to others. Whether we want to admit or not, we are driven by the presence of others. We are driven to perform through being observed by others. For example, when is your house the cleanest? The day someone is coming to visit!

We get sidetracked by what other people think about us and pay attention to their comments and opinions. This confuses our clarity of thought. We listen to the wrong people, we are often driven by the wrong opinions.

The best thing to do is to re-awaken the ability to hear our inner voice. Some people call it paying attention to your gut feeling. The gut brain’s connected to the heart brain; the heart brain’s connected to the cranium brain… it’s all connected. In fact, if you look up the brain, you will find that it is referred to as the “central nervous system”. Science does not separate the cranium brain from the network that runs throughout our body.

The Art of Listening to Life is about reconnecting to our own inner wisdom. It is about disconnecting from social media and the internet and connecting to information network that exists within us. Although it seems to be inside us, we are actually connecting to the greater being that we are.

Another great quote from Rumi says, “Don’t feel lonely, the entire universe is inside you”

Come and join us for more about the art of listening to life at Elemental Living .

The Elemental Living Community is also a great place to learn more about how to better hear the messages that are coming in all the time!

The book is also very helpful. The AudioBook is a great way to hear this information as well!

Breathe Deep My Friends,

Marcus Dupuis, Founder of Brain Change