The Art of Feeding Your Passions

”Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world.” – Harriet Tubman

You and I feed our passions one spoonful at a time.

To accomplish your goals and your dreams, you need to nourish the spark of learning within us. Don’t just take a small bite. FEAST on learning as you FEED your passions. Let that learning become part of who you are.

Come sit with me at the dinner table as we feed our passions.

The Appetizer: Hungry for Adventure

My first “course” in feeding my passion came after high school graduation. After years of homework, activities, and the pains of growing up, I longed for adventure. I wanted to serve others. I needed to be successful and accomplish something in my life. So I did what many self-respecting high school graduates would do. I joined the Army.

Beginning with the grueling rigor of basic training, my heart was enamored. Almost every day included running, navigating obstacle courses, and swimming through trenches of gross, slimy water. From repelling down slippery slopes to learning vital skills in leadership and technical skills, I loved working together as a team with people from literally around the world. I found the thrill of freedom and excitement.

I spent my first summer after basic training at an Army base a good distance from my home. As the days and weeks passed, the thrill of the Army faded. My Army career area at the time was administration, which meant I spent a lot of time at the typewriter and the copy machine. I was frustrated.

Did I join the Army for this?

As I expressed my frustrations to my adviser at the time, he listened intently and nodded. Then he looked me straight in the eye and said, “You need to feed your passions. You need to join the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps – ROTC.”

Being hungry for adventure, I signed up during college. It was like basic training on steroids. Not only did I experience physical vigor with more exercise and outdoor activities, by my mind was also nourished as I developed technical and tactical skills in communications, leadership, and public speaking.

I fed my passion.

The Main Course: Lighting the Fire of Learning

Fast forward to the last few years of my Army career when I attended graduate school. I loved learning about training and instruction. I loved being able to light the fire of learning in others.

As I reached the tail end of my graduate education, I again was hungry for more. What work opportunities will allow me to keep learning and growing? How can I go back for a second helping as I feed my passion?

One day I noticed one of my fellow graduate students who seemed to be on fire with learning and development. She saw something that I didn’t see in the training industry.

She said you need to surround yourself with other like-minded individuals who are hungry for more learning.

Again my hunger was satisfied as I delved into serving university students and faculty. I felt I was paying it forward. I was armed with a clipboard and a match to light the fire of learning in others and help feed their passions.

The Dessert: Paying it Forward

Fast forward again as I married and moved to Minnesota, I was again brought to the crossroads. How can I use my skills ?

I pondered. I meditated. I researched. I wondered.

As I shared my desires with my husband, he almost literally handed me another helping to feed my passions. As we cooked a meal together, he held up a plate of food and said, “this is your passion. This is how you can serve and pay it forward.”

Immediately my heart jumped! That made so much sense!

Our Passions Can Shape Us

While it took several years to make that career transition, I again felt that spark of learning. I fed my passions.

My military, education, and coaching experiences have shaped me into who I am today.

Today I am able to use my many skills including communications, training, leadership, and food as a health coach.

You, too, can feed your passions.

As you do so, you’ll discover a whole new cuisine of learning. You can use your strength, patience, and passion to change the world.