The Art of Excellence

How does a radio show host such as myself, keep up with the spitfires who are forever churning out rapid updates, products and services? Well, the answer is quite simple…reinterview them so as to share the wealth with your international listening audience!



It was an honour and a privilege to take to the global airwaves once again with one of my mentors, who is also a peer, colleague, friend, and partner in c-suite awesomeness – the one and only, Jeffrey Hayzlett!



Jeffrey has been extremely pivotal and instrumental to my own career – particularly with the Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald weekly international radio/podcast show! We remain in frequent contact with one another so as to mutually scale and leverage both of our businesses. The synergistic referrals and connections are forever flowing in both directions, while always proving to be a win win scenario, and a dynamically successful collaboration! I am immensely grateful to Jeffrey for the profound role he continuously assumes in both my personal and my professional growth and development!



Jeffrey and I have cultivated and nurtured such an amazing rapport with one another – so much so, that formal interviews are truly no different than how we dialogue with each other on the phone or by text message or in person at a C-Suite Network event. Jeffrey and I have also collaborated in a few other fantastic business opportunities as well. One such opportunity involved us both being sought out as panel speakers, sitting on the same stage together at Podfest in Orlando a few years back.



Another such opportunity, consisted of Jeffrey being interviewed by myself and co-host (also a c-suite member, friend, former radio guest, radio sponsor…Mitchell Levy) in mine and Mitchell’s #LegacySeries. Jeffrey was our first panel guest out of the gate, for being interviewed on the significant topic of Legacy and what Legacy means to Jeffrey. Jeffrey’s shared insights and substantive perspectives were greatly appreciated by both Mitchell and myself!

Not unlike Jeffrey, I have come to know a plethora of brilliant people in the business world – many of whom have been showcased on Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald. My world has morphed into becoming one degree of separation, and so, when the name Jeffrey Hayzlett surfaces somewhere in my conversations with others; either initiated by them or by me – there is always a great many things to be mutually expressed and shared about this maverick of a human being!



In spite of how chronically busy Jeffrey is or the multitude of directions he is pulled in on a daily basis – he always has time for me. This is not only in his responses to me with my initiated correspondence to him, but also on the many occasions whereby he has been the one to reach out to me. He has done so, so as to check in with me and to check up on me; ensuring that all is well with me in my own crazy daily busyness, too. This speaks volumes to me as it pertains to what true leadership embodies and with what genuine teamwork entails.



Another attribute I very much appreciate and respect about Jeffrey, is regardless of his world-renowned stature and laundry list of successful accolades and achievements…he remains one of the most down to earth, approachable and personable people I know. Sadly, this is not always true of people who become giants or legendary in their respective fields of expertise. Not only is this a breath of fresh air both personally and professionally…it is also extremely humbling and grounding. Thank you as always, Jeffrey, for leading by example…for walking your talk! I appreciate you our friend!

For the innumerable and immeasurable ways in which Jeffrey continues to pay it forward and to be of service to the collective…I for one, say thank you! The world could certainly benefit from having more people like Jeffrey Hayzlett inhabiting it!



On behalf of both Jeffrey and myself, we wish to thank you for graciously taking the time to read this Feature Article! We also wish to express our whole-hearted gratitude to you for also tuning into the enclosed podcast link of our amazing interview, together! We appreciate you #ThriveGlobal!

For anyone wishing to connect with either or both of us outside of this phenomenal forum…it would be both an honour and a privilege to hear from you. In any way you may deem it to be a synergistic fit…Jeffrey and myself would love to be of further service to you! Thank you!

Uplifting You To Fear Less And To Live More!

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero.

Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend!

Love & Gratitude ~ Lisa

WHO IS JEFFREY HAYZLETT?!

Jeffrey Hayzlett is a primetime television host of C-Suite with Jeffrey Hayzlett and Executive Perspectives on C-Suite TV, and business podcast host of All Business with Jeffrey Hayzlett on C-Suite Radio. He is a global business celebrity, speaker, bestselling author, and Chairman and CEO of C-Suite Network the home of the world’s most trusted network of C-Suite leaders.

Hayzlett is a well-travelled public speaker, former Fortune 100 CMO, and author of four bestselling business books: Think Big Act Bigger: The Rewards of Being Relentless, Running the Gauntlet, The Mirror Test and The Hero Factor: How Great Leaders Transform Organizations and Create Winning Cultures.

Hayzlett is one of the most compelling figures in business today, and an inductee into the National Speakers Association Hall of Fame.



As a leading business expert, Hayzlett is frequently cited in Forbes, SUCCESS, Mashable, Marketing Week and Chief Executive, amongst many others! He shares his executive insight and commentary on television networks like Bloomberg, MSNBC, Fox Business and C-Suite TV. Hayzlett is a former Bloomberg contributing editor and primetime host, and has appeared as a guest celebrity judge on NBC’s Celebrity Apprentice with Donald Trump for three seasons.



Jeffrey is a turnaround architect of the highest order, a maverick marketer, and c-suite executive who delivers scalable campaigns embraces traditional modes of customer engagement, and possesses a remarkable cachet of mentorship, corporate governance, and brand building.