It’s no secret that the last few months have turned our world upside down. Even in the midst of COVID-19, we are reminded that we are to take nothing for granted both personally and professionally. One thing is quite certain in the period where so many things come with uncertainty–CHANGE IS HERE. Whether we like it or not, this virus has significantly changed how we shop, exercise, travel locally, and even how we work. For many, facing so many changes all at once has been quite overwhelming, causing anxiety and fear. It is important to know that in spite of what is happening around us, we don’t have to allow anxiety and fear to prevent us from seeking out the opportunities that will come about as a result of this “pause” in our lives. When we flip the script and “embrace change”, our perspective will change, leading to new beginnings, new opportunities, and new chapters in our lives.

So how can we practice the art of embracing change? Here are a couple of suggestions for managing the changes which have and will continue to disrupt our lives:

Know and accept that change is inevitable. This pandemic is just one of the many changes that have and will happen in our lives. Your life is lived in “chapters”; as each chapter ends, another begins. In order to move forward with your life, it is imperative that you acknowledge the changes that begin as well as end each chapter of your life. Not all change is bad. COVID-19 has caused unemployment to soar in the last two months. Many people are finding themselves out of work for the first time in their careers. Now, shift your mindset–reframe what has happened to you. The door has closed on your previous employment–but now it is paving the way for a new career! A new job! Your own business! Disruption and uprooting are sometimes needed in order for you to realize your vision and use your gifts to serve others. When you reframe the changes that are happening in your life, you will be able to see the good in just about anything. Prep yourself for change. You’re seeking employment, you are considering a career change, you’re thinking about launching your own business–are you post COVID ready? Preparedness begins with self-reflection. Alvin Toffler said, “The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn and relearn.” Are there specific skills that you need to learn before applying for that position? Or maybe you have some skills that are no longer relevant and need to be “unlearned.” If you are contemplating a career change, what training and/or certifications may help you to successfully transition into a new career? Maybe this is the chance for you to start your own business. What type of business will it be? Have you considered the type of product or service you will offer? Have you prepared a business plan? Whatever you plan to do, you must be post-COVID ready!

Remember, change is woven into the fabric of your life; some changes are blessings in disguise. However, when you are fully prepared to embrace change, you will be able to say with confidence, “Come what may, I’ll be okay”, and move forward into the next chapter of your life.