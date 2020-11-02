Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Art Of Delegation

Do you spend more time working "on" business or "in" business?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Studies have shown that doing the same tasks repetitively is one of the greatest time-wasters. If that describes you, learn how to master the art of delegation.

For example, anything that you have done more than three times should be converted into a system. In turn, your newly-created system should be delegated to someone who reports to you. If you do not have a team member to whom you can delegate the project, create a formatted document for future use.

Whether you are a manager or entrepreneur, I hope Millionaire Byte 18: The Art Of Delegation podcast will assist you in being productive by spending more time working “on” business.

This informative podcast can be found on my website at
https://annmariesabath.com/podcast/

Ann Marie Sabath, Author

Sabath's ninth book, What Self-Made Millionaires Do That Most People Don't is based on interviews with 30 U.S. self-made millionaires as well as her own expertise. It was released by Career Press on May 21, 2018. Do you have a question?  E-mail it to Sabath at [email protected]

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Top 3 Reasons To Delegate (Delegation Series 1/4)

by Regina Zafonte
Dr. Sandra Dunn - The Importance of Delegation in Entrepreneurship
Community//

The Importance of Delegation in Entrepreneurship

by Dr. Sandra Dunn
Community//

The Subtle Art Of Masterful Delegation (Delegation Series 2/4)

by Regina Zafonte

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.