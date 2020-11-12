The Art of Cutting Yourself Some Slack

The saying that we’re all our worst critic is often true. Unfortunately, people tend to be hard on themselves and don’t always give themselves the credit, rest or compassion they deserve for all the hard work and effort that goes into living life. If you’re one of those people, you probably know firsthand how tiresome it can be. What’s more, factors like stress, anxiety, depression and other mental roadblocks can often increase this self-critical nature.

While cutting yourself some slack can come in various forms, some people may struggle more than others with different parts of the journey. However, there’s no denying each puzzle piece is essential in living a happy, satisfied and fulfilling life.

From caring for yourself and making time for rest to forgiving yourself for past mistakes, cutting yourself some slack and letting things go might be the answer you need. It may take some time and effort on your part, but you’ll probably find that it’s well worth it in the grand scheme of things.

The Importance of Self-Care

Self-care is what it sounds like — caring for yourself. But it can come in so many different forms. While self-care can be about bubble baths, face masks and treating yourself, it’s also about having a consistent practice of taking care of your needs and making sure you feel healthy and supported in your life. Everyone deserves to dedicate time to self-care, and that includes you.

While it might be hard to cut yourself the slack and admit that you need to focus on you from time to time, putting aside the hours and effort to engage in regular, healthy self-care can ensure that you show up much more refreshed and ready to take on any challenge.

Burnout Culture

Burnout culture is one reason you may find it challenging to let yourself rest and cut yourself some slack. The expectation that you should work yourself to the point of burnout causes many people to experience self-esteem issues and anxiety. It’s no wonder so many people don’t want to let themselves rest.

With the constant fear that you won’t be productive, it can sometimes be hard to recognize that productivity isn’t about working yourself to the point of burnout. Instead, it’s about working smarter, staying organized and remaining positive. By keeping these things in mind, it may be easier to ease up on yourself.

How Would You Treat Your Friend?

Whether you’re having anxiety about your productivity or being hard on yourself for any reason, one of the best age-old questions to bring up is, “Would you talk to a friend this way?” Usually, the answer is no. Most of us would never dream of saying the harsh things we say to ourselves to our friends. And if they don’t deserve it, why should you?

A helpful exercise in treating yourself with more kindness is to treat yourself like you would treat a friend — in the literal sense. Try to speak to yourself kindly, praise yourself for your savvy when you catch yourself engaging in negative self-talk and remember to think of yourself with respect. It can take you far — lifting your self-esteem and reminding you that you deserve kindness from yourself and others.

Positivity Attracts Positivity

One of the best ways to bring a bit of levity into your life is to stay positive. While it might be hard sometimes to maintain an upbeat attitude, positivity gets easier the more you make a habit of it. When you use positive affirmations, kind words and uplifting expectations in your life, positivity will feel more natural to you, and you’ll start to get into the groove automatically. It can help you become more resilient so you can enjoy life a bit more. When you put positive energy into the world, you’ll attract more back to yourself.

Positivity can even have concrete health benefits that make life much easier, from stress reduction to decreasing your risk of cardiovascular disease. That goes to show even your body reacts to your positive energy.

Going Easy on Yourself

Cutting yourself some slack might not always feel like the evident option. However, by showing yourself the love, care and forgiveness you deserve, you can ease some of your anxieties and make your life a little bit happier.