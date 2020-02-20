The Art of Being You

The Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald International Radio/Podcast Show has been on an exciting roll as of late! EXCITING from the standpoint of showcasing individuals who have stood apart in the space based upon the uniqueness of their life experiences, their level of expertise, and their business branding/messaging, which has catapulted this particular category of guest being the shows ‘first-ever!’



Perfect opener for introducing you to MARCUS ANTHONY RAY in this week’s Feature Article! What an awesome interview – what a fascinating human being – what a colourful life! Marcus bravely bared his soul on the airwaves for myself, the listeners, and the podcast subscribers! We covered huge ground together in this riveting discussion; encapsulating a yummy smorgasbord and a vast array of subject matters, some of which has never before been discussed or (un)covered on the five years the Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald weekly show has been up and running!



Marcus was remarkably candid, raw, and vulnerable. He voluntarily positioned the microscope upon himself; openly sharing the darkness, the pitfalls, the loneliness, and the unglamorous aspects of what could otherwise be perceived as a ‘glamorous’ life or a ‘glamorous’ lifestyle. Marcus was very quick to demystify and to unveil the optics, and to kaibosh the persona that tends to go hand-in-hand with keeping up appearances while clinging to the egos want and need to keep the mask firmly intact.



The journey for Marcus, required a (necessary) succession of trials and tribulations to unravel in his life before he could consciously wake up to embracing the pinnacle milestone of going deep and going within…once and for all. When we as humans get sick and tired of being sick and tired…something miraculous often takes hold. Whether we refer to transformation as a re-birth or a reinvention process…transformation in and of itself is painful…it is uncomfortable…it is isolating – it involves the death of our old self…our old belief systems…the previously embedded blueprint of conditioning and indoctrination, which we eventually come to realize is no longer congruent or in alignment with who we know our deeper and truest self to be. Purging parts or shedding aspects of our current identity or our current sense of reality, particularly if embarked upon for the first initial time often feels terrifying. Essentially, it becomes a choice and an inner battle for knowing which path to ultimately choose. Sometimes fears wins out an we opt to return to scarcity and lack as opposed to choosing to rise and stepping into greatness and abundance. Marcus rose! Marcus chose the more angusing path knowing it would lead him to his higher self and his true purpose for what he is intended to do for the remainder of his time in this life cycle. BRAVO, MARCUS!!!



For all that Marcus has endured in his journey, and for the stigma often associated with certain vocational choices he has made – I believe Marcus’ superpower for people naturally flocking to him and resonating with him is the fact that he knows more than most, what it feels to be unfairly judged and scrutinized. Therefore, I am inclined to intuitively believe that Marcus is fundamentally one of the least judgemental people I have ever had the privilege and the honour of knowing or crossing paths with. This world needs less judgement and more compassion. This world needs more salt of the earth, empathetic human beings like Marcus Anthony Ray!



Marcus, although you have received many standing ovations in your life as an entertainer…I am on my feet proudly and loudly clapping for you, and not for your external or outward successes and accolades…rather I applaud you for your indomitable spirit! I celebrate you for the beauty of your humanity! I cheer you on as an admirer of your soul and spirit! Thank you our friend for the ways you continue to pay it forward and are of service to the collective! Thank you for being the catalyst for many others, who because of your own demonstration of courage and bravery, and example of living fearlessly – are now feeling empowered to drop their own mask and to unveil the nakedness of their own soul. What a legacy, Marcus! WELL DONE!!!

On behalf of Marcus and myself, we wish to thank you for kindly taking the time to read this Feature Article, and for generously listening to the enclosed podcast link of our brilliant radio conversation together! Thank you in advance to those of you who wish to reach out to either or to both of us outside of this wonderful #ThriveGlobal Forum! We would be only too humbled and grateful for the opportunity to be of further service to you in any which way you deem to be a synergistic fit! Wishing you a beautiful day!

Uplifting You To Fear Less And To Live More!

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero.

Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend!

Love & Gratitude ~ Lisa

#Grateful #ThriveThursday #ThriveGlobal #LivingFearlessly

WHO IS MARCUS ANTHONY RAY?! (The Facts Stripped Down)

At only age nine, Marcus launched his career as an entertainer singing and playing his guitar, touring Canada with major groups before his twelfth birthday.



Sweet success came at age sixteen when Marcus accidentally stumbled into the lucrative world of MALE MODELLING, which quickly progressed to the wild world of Male Exotic Dancing, including many prestigious awards such as MR. NUDE NORTH AMERICA while he danced his way across Canada and the United States.



By the age of twenty eight, Marcus realized he was truly an Entrepreneur at heart and he left his dancing career to purchase two businesses, a Male Stripping Agency, and the Katz Klub in 1998 (“Every dog has his day, but the nights belong to ‘Katz”). Being physically savvy, Marcus sold his businesses and opened his first Powerhouse Gym in Canada and soon afterwards, was runner-up in the Okanagan Body Building Championship.



Always on the lookout for ways to improve himself, Marcus’ fascination with law enforcement prompted him to join the Special Constables Force of the RCMP in 1992, but when he broke his back when hit by a car during a chase on his mountain bike, the lure of entrepreneurial flair found him creating a new line of rustic home furnishings. His 1998 “Pebblecreek” manufacturing company housed under 20,000 sq. ft. of factory saw spectacular growth to ten retail stores by 2006, and one of British Columbia’s most successful companies, well-known all the way across Canada.



“In 2008, I was hit by the humbling hammer,” says Ray, “It was a year of reevaluation for me when my entire business empire was about to be crushed!”



Keeping up his stage appearances became too costly and his vision of success began to fade. House flipping was the natural progression since he still owned a factory suitable to allow the customizing to homes for his customers for some time before years of struggling took its toll and he bravely decided to embrace the situation and let the curtain close on part of his life.



That for Marcus heralded a new beginning, not an end! After being asked to give a small presentation about his history as an entrepreneur at a University in Vancouver, BC, he was invited to speak at the City Hall of Surrey toa group of public speakers. A new avenue of entrepreneurial spirit opened up to him in 2016 when he was approached afterwards by a world-renowned stage speaker who encouraged him to pursue a new career as a motivational speaker.



Marcus published his first book entitled SEVEN YEARS OF SKIN, encompassing his personal story about his seven years as MR. NUDE NORTH AMERICA.

Listen to the podcast here: https://link.chtbl.com/NakedTruth



