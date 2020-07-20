The Art Of Being A Wildflower

Wildflowers in Meadow Free Stock Photo- public domain pictures



Woke up with a song

playing in my head

Like a dream

I start remembering

“She’s a free and gentle flower

growing wild“

Has it ever happened to you

A song you haven’t heard

for a very long time

not even your favorite

pops up as you wake up?

“Sleep is the only freedom

that she knows”

And everytime you would try

check the words or play

to listen how it goes

It just always makes you cry?

“Let her cry for she’s a lady

Let her dream for she’s a child”

What does this all mean?

Who can relate?

Was it heaven sent?

Like a soul’s message from

the divine world brought it

to your attention in ways

you may later understand?

“Let me hold her for a time

I will pick her from the garden to be mine”

Shared it here with the hope

Of someone to shed some light…

Or somehow part of me already knows

It’s a cleansing of my heart and soul

Art365 on Hitrecord is a celebration of creativity around a certain theme each month. Writers shared poems, text, thoughts about Freedom’s Chain few months ago. I tried to write everyday then, anything that came up, whatever was bothering me, whatever inspired me to grow, to connect and to vibrantly express like free spirited wildflowers!

So I’m here sharing my faves from my written contributions (and links as well) about how it feels to be free. May they serve as gentle reminders, inspirations and give hope!

Do What You Love

Follow your freedom

Do what feels good

Set yourself free

Beyond Boundaries

Until we learn what we needed to learn inside the boundaries we were given..

Until we have taken control of our lives to go beyond boundaries that we thought were forbidden..

Only then we shall know our truths and the thing they call freedom

Let Freedom Swing

In life you always have the power

To go forth swing freely forward

Or pause or stop for a moment

Retreat rethink as you go back

No one is really hurrying you

You hold time in your hands

You’ll be ready and hope you know

When its time to swing again and let go

My Tiger

Free from all the black magic’s harm Prosperity received as well as charm

Lucid Dream

So when you’re in that state

control what’s happening

gently tell yourself alright

It’s all but just a dream.

Soon you’ll get over fear

no more frozen state

and when you’ve relaxed

you’ll be free to navigate

Follow Your Freedom

Your heart, your happiness and never stop exploring

Get to know your true self by

Overcoming limitations and fears

Release all of those trapped

unwanted chains of emotions,

let go of painful memories

Learn from them lessons of love,

gratitude and the art of forgiving

Path Of Life

We can always walk five miles or three

Forward or take a detour going with spree

And know that by walking we are free

Taking us where we’re supposed to be

Holding Space

Thank you for allowing me to be free,

Know that my heart is always in the right place..with you

As you wait, holding space for me

Old Chains

Holding on to the past

Like old collected pains

Securing her with nothing

but all useless rust chains..

I bless her with all of my love

Shed tears hope she’d be free

Because I was onced like her

Until I found the new me

Fearless

Let yourself enjoy the moment

A wonderous feeling be achieved

Giving you something to believe

You have it in you all this time

Freedom and a strong-willed mind

Earth Angels

Someone you can love freely

grow fond of cause you know

they’re just as happy as they can be

and they trust you ever so dearly

They give their sweet smiles back

to you with so pure loving vitality

because that’s how they really are

always been and always will be

If you have someone I’m talking about

cherish them because you are so lucky

to have them here with you in this lifetime

tied to golden wings and chains of eternity

During this tough times, may you find your freedom and learn the healing power of writing!