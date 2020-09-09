Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Architect, The Blueprint and The Mosaic

WHAT IF YOU ARE NOT DOING ANYTHING WRONG?

I HAD A CONVERSATION YESTERDAY with a guy who started crying and crying. i held the space for him to cry and he cried for over 10 minutes, just feeling safe in the space to let his tears come out.

when his tears stopped, i asked if he wanted to talk about it and when he said he did,i asked him, “what happened?”

he told me for the last 6 months, he has just felt stuck.

it seemed that everything he did, worked for a moment and then came crumbling down.no matter what he tried, he ended up tripped up by life. face down on the floor he’d grown tired, thinking he was doing everything wrong. the whole time i was listening, i kept hearing “talk to him about The Architect.”

i listened to both voices speaking at the same time and the beauty of the inner voice is that it harmonies with the outer voice making it not only pleasant but enjoyable to hear both voices together at the same time. when the moment was right, i spoke to him about The Architect.

he told me to tell the man, there was nothing he was doing wrong except for the thought that he was doing something wrong. he was not. the reason he was falling down was because the blueprint of his house had changed and based those new blueprint, the rooms had now been built different.

there was nothing where once there steps, everything had changed, walls had been moved, and so he was bumping into things and falling down not becasue of things he had done but because of changes that had happened.

once he saw the changes, life worked much more effortlessly. The Mosaic rewrites the blueprints in your life that no longer serve you, rooms became too small, spaces that were now cluttered are suddenly opened up.

are you ready for a new blueprint? one that supports you in the life you have wanted to live. if so, call in The Architectand if you want more inspiration, please purchase a copy of The Mosaic on amazonhttp://a.co/dvgsgG3

    Daniel Levin, Visionary. Author. Magician. Mentor. Speaker.

    Daniel Levin walked away from an opportunity to run a billion dollar business, to hitchhike around the world to find happiness and inner peace.

     

    His life has been a combination of incredible victories and massive defeats.

    He left the seminary one day before being ordained a Rabbi, and lived as a monk in a monastery for 10 years.  He has meditated every day for over 45 years. He has run a restaurant, a publishing house, a market, a meditation retreat, has owned and run a clothing company, a branding company and a coaching business.

     

    He was the Director of Business Development at Hay House and led it’s growth from $3,000,000 to $100,000,000 in revenue over a 10 year time span.  He started DbL, by branding “the most anticipated hotel opening of the year 2013” according to USA Today, The Andaz Maui @ Wailea Resort and Spa.

    The book he wrote for them, The Ohana of Red Earth created a corporate culture of family not staff.

     

    Levin is a rare blend of mystic and business guy. He is a storyteller and the beautiful story he weaves in his book, The Mosaic touches the hearts of people and soothes their souls. It is a story about loss and discovery, about seeing the things we can’t see, about knowing the value of every living thing, and about connection.

     

    He is married to his soul mate who teaches him what it means to love and be loved. He is the father of a beautiful special needs daughter

    who teaches him that he is able to do far more than he ever thought possible;

    the step father of a handsome and fun loving teenage boy who helps him remember how powerful fear is; and a brilliant and beautiful teenage daughter who reminds him how important it is to live inside out; and #hashtag, their adorable and loving golden retriever who reminds him that life is all about play.

     

    They live by the ocean feeling very blessed, loving others and helping people get what they want.

     

