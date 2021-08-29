Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

The Answer Is Yes!

As we head back to school and back to work, you still can say 'yes' to your dreams.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash
Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash
Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash

Today, say yes to you.

Begin with the small yesses.

Yes, I can make my bed today.

Yes, I can spend fifteen minutes outlining that scene, sketching that landscape, plotting that garden area.

Yes, I can write out the ingredients for my favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe.

Yes, I can compose eight measures of that refrain that keeps kicking around in my head.

Yes, I can draft the lyrics.

Yes, I can record the video, throw it up on YouTube, just because… for me.

Yes, I can put myself first… if just for this hour.

Yes, I can get up twenty minutes early to work on my art.

Yes, I can stay up late to create, to make.

I will pour myself into my creative projects with ALL of my heart and soul for those who need my art, my makes, my work.

The answer is yes; I matter.

I matter at this time of uncertainty. I matter because of this time of uncertainty.

Yes, I matter to my friends—even that one friend that I haven’t seen in forever.

Yes, I matter to that busker in the subway when I drop a five in their case.

Yes, I matter to my family. I am more than just the chauffeur, the chef, the caregiver. Even if they don’t say it out loud.

The answer is yes to making myself happy first… just because… for me… and to be a better person for everyone I meet.

The answer is yes to permitting myself NOT to do that so that I can do this because this is beautiful. This melody sounds lovely. This entrée tastes fantastic. This character, while a hero within the community, also harbors a secret that will turn the plot upside down.

The answer is yes to writing that poem… yes, to alliteration, rhythm, rhyme.

The answer is yes to me—the burgeoning maker (juggling work and my dreams all at the same time).

I am the student, the boss, the manager, the teacher. I am the accountant, the publicist, the medic, the cheerleader. 

Yes, I am a leader.

Yes, I am an entrepreneur.

Yes, I can accomplish that and more.

The answer is yes.

Yes— to today and the vision of tomorrow. I am NOT a dreamer. I am a doer. 

The answer is yes to a past that embarrasses me and to know that I am that and I am more than that.

The answer is yes…

To taking responsibility for your future with every action of today.

Yes, I matter. Yes, you matter.

My voice matters. Your voice matters.

The answer is yes when there is silence and yes when there is noise.

The answer is ALWAYS yes!

    Bernadette Stockwell, Ph.D. at Do Your ARt!

    Stockwell inspires creatives to do their art through private coaching, group workshops, and articles like this one. In 2021, she received funding from the Massachusetts Cultural Council to present a series of interactive and informational workshops on the topic of creativity. Her goal is to reach a larger audience to share her proven processes and practices to encourage others to do their art, too.

    To learn more, visit www.doyourart.org. Sign her mailing list to receive a FREE Do Your ARt! Workbook.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Forget Drugs

    by Patrick Mahinge
    Community//

    Saying Yes!

    by Melisa Caprio
    Well-Being//

    What Happens When You Finally Realize You Deserve Better

    by Carrie L. Burns
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.