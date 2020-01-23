The Answer is Always Love

For the past five years, I have had the honour and the privilege of showcasing and interviewing many reputable, credible individuals who have been characterized as either Influencers, Change Agents, Servant Leaders, Experts and so the list continues. However, never before has the Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald international radio/podcast show ,interfaced with an Ambassador of Love. I LOVE FIRSTS! I LOVE…LOVE…because…I AM…LOVE! And last but not least; I LOVE MERRILEE SWEENEY!

I believe all guests who have graciously appeared on my show, for who they are and for what they continuously and tirelessly contribute to the collective – are equally all about love as well. However, an Ambassador of Love – well, that my friends, ‘belongs’ (love is not possessive hence quotations) to Merrilee Sweeny! Yes, Merrilee is in fact an intuitive relationship expert in conjunction with also being a solutions expert…yet…what underscores her credibility and integrity for all other interconnected tentacles of life and business…IS the central hub of LOVE. The core foundation of LOVE. Love in its entirety, and love alone…is what makes anything and everything in Merrilee’s life…MAGICAL!!



Where some of us might feel inclined to make statements about how the stars have aligned – Merrilee consistently references the stars being within her. LOVE that (pun intended). While listening to the enclosed podcast link of our love-filled, and love-based conversation, you will hear and quickly come to learn of the uniquely amazing insights, perspectives and the flavourful context for how and why; Merrilee defines love – what it is and what it is not. This woman definitely knows who she is, what she unwaveringly believes in and as a result – the bar, as it should be, is not only high – it is firmly intact!



I have immense respect for individuals who not only understand the imperativeness of self-love and self-empowerment, which is even more so the case for those who embody the core essence, and the true definition of these said words (as is abundantly true with the effervescent, Merrilee Sweeny) but I especially appreciate this when in today’s culture of titles, power, and prestige – we all just want the real deal – the realness and the congruence of what you see is what you get. Actions matching words. Human beings who unquestionably and who undeniably are in fact who they say they are or who they profess to be. How refreshingly lovely! Thank you, Merrilee!



Merrilee is as wonderful a radio guest as she is a radio show host! I had the honour and the privilege of being interviewed by her on two separate occasions, and on two of her distinctively different shows/platforms – both equally awesome in their own right! Having participated in these generous opportunities with Merrilee; I bore witness and have experienced firsthand the ways in which she is multi-faceted and multi-dimensional in all her glory. Merrilee is the ‘Everything Bagel.’ Merrilee is a combination of the 31 flavours at Baskin & Robbins. And although Merrilee is consistent in who she is as both a human being and as a professional – I love that she remains true to her convictions and her beliefs, while also being dynamically diversified with such an amazingly infectious personality! The best of all traits! The best of all worlds! It is a win-win for anyone who has the honour and the privilege to know her!

I will remain eternally appreciative and grateful to Merrilee for the ways in which I continue to learn from her. Anyone who evokes inspiration, expansion and growth from me within my own journey is both a gem and a keeper in my books! For the ways you continue to show up as love in your life and in the lives of others, Merillee…I say…thank you from the centre of my heart. Your love energy is bright our friend!



On behalf of both Merrilee and myself, we wish to thank you for generously taking time out of your own day so as to kindly read this Feature Article! We also wish to thank you for graciously listening to the enclosed podcast link of our in-depth interview with one another. For anyone here who wishes to extend initiating further contact with either of us or with both of us outside of this brilliant #ThriveGlobal Forum, we express our appreciation to you in advance. We look forward to being of service to you in whichever ways you deem to be a synergistic fit. Thank you!

WHO IS MERRILEE SWEENY?!

Merrilee Sweeney is an Imagineer, talk show host, author, intuitive relationship expert, counselor, listener, dreamer, solutions expert, and Ambassador of LOVE.



Her mentorship emphasizes accountability as she leads by example, teaching the value of self-love and love for others. Her life education is what you always needed but never knew existed. Blessed with an unparalleled understanding of the complexity of love, she is humbly referred to as The Queen of Hearts

Merrilee is the author, creator, and master of “The Game,” a manual for personal empowerment, accountability, and character development, providing an education in human interaction. Her principles apply to every area of life from business to romance, casual to an acquaintance. No matter the question, concern, or dilemma, love is always the answer to win the game