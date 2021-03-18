Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The American education system needs a longer year, but shorter days.

Let's take a page out of Finland's book.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

During the years of the Pre-COVID Era, my family would go through the motions of summer typical of a Virginian nuclear family- camps for my sister and me, a beach trip to the Outer Banks, and ice cream in D.C- before mid-July. In what I call “the dead of summer,” I would squander hours on activities that I neither enjoyed nor benefited from. I certainly am not alone in my perception of the end of summer: a dreary period of waiting for schools to reopen. Why, then, are there nearly three months of unstructured time built into the American education system?

This has to do partly with allowing enough time for long vacations. Families often stress about the time required to plan and go on such a typically long vacation, but science says that shorter vacations provide for the most happiness. Ideal vacations last a week, give or take. With vacations longer than this, costs are scaled up, and constant tourism ends in travel fatigue more often than we would like to think. Our summers need not be so long to accommodate unnecessarily long vacation intervals.

My parents have made certain that I continue with mentally stimulating activities even when school is officially closed, yet I still find myself wondering in late August how I will ever recover all I knew in June. Summer learning loss is the phenomenon by which students lose about a month’s worth of school knowledge over the three-month span from June to late August. Advanced students- the ones who spend their days in college-oriented research and internships- are not exempt from summer learning loss. With shortened summers, Americans could take a step toward minimizing this loss and concentrating more in-class time on new, stimulating content. 

Families of varying economic standings define summer differently. Of course, low-income families  depend on their local public schools for meals and care for their children, so for them, the months out of school are precarious and long. However, it is not only survival needs that tie these families to their schools- sometimes, classes are their only means of children’s social interaction. Months without this do annual harm to the regular upbringing of these less fortunate children, but it does not have to be this way.

With shorter summer vacation times would come a greater amount of days in a given school year, but the silver lining is that individual days would be shorter. Education-based policymakers too often institutions forget that their students have interests in non-academic areas too; these must be granted time on the day-to-day. Students’ interests, social lives and mental health lust for time to explore extracurriculars. Unfortunately, when commute is factored in, this takes a large chunk of time out of the day that cannot afford to compete with mandatory school.

Attention spans are tested as students trudge from class to long class from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at least where I go to school. Even a decrease in class time of twenty minutes could provide for more effective learning in the time allotted.  Some of the world’s highest ranking students – especially the Finnish- have shorter school days. The key is that they are taught in ways conducive to self-reflection later in the day that doesn’t require physical classroom presence.

Maximum happiness is the product of relatively short, interspersed vacations; the same can be said for school holidays. I like nothing more than a brief, one-day holiday amidst a stressful month of constant studying. One or two days is all it takes for me to feel re-energized. With a longer school year, counties should be more receptive to declaring more snow days and holidays.

At the close of an academic year, students in a system like this would get the same number of hours away from coursework as they would in the system we see today- but without the summer fatigue, learning loss, and boredom.

I acknowledge that it takes a lot for a juggernaut of a traditional system to change, but with the slight tweaking of summer and school day length, American teenagers like me would be far happier.

    Sheoli Lele

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Well-Being//

    6 People From Around the World Share What It’s Like to Have Nationally Mandated Work Vacation

    by Chris Weller
    Well-Being//

    Why We Need to Take Back Summer Vacation

    by Cheryl Scott
    Cheerful young woman lying on bed playing with blanket and looking at camera. African girl feeling fresh after nap on white bed with copy space. Laughing woman having fun while embracing pillow and blanket.
    Community//

    Use It Or Lose It: A Gentle Reminder To Take Time Off

    by Brittany Mooney

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.