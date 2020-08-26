Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Amazing Power of Meditation

Meditation is one of the most powerful tools I know for tapping into the power of the subconscious mind. Practitioners of Eastern religions have long known this, but recent technological advancements in neuroscience have been able to show the positive effects of meditation on the brain. Recently, Dr. Dharma Singh Khalsa, medical director of the Alzheimer’s Prevention Foundation and author of Brain Longevity, completed a study using SPECT (single-photon emission computed tomography) to show the effects of meditation on the brain. The spectacular results showed that increased blood flow to the brain occurred after meditation, improving the areas that control appetite and sleep cycles, set the emotional tone of the mind, and promote bonding.

In terms of health and fitness, meditation is the bridge that connects your body and your mind. Without the strength of that connection, I would have never been able to feel mentally, and physically, the way I feel today. Meditation provides you with a razor-sharp sense of awareness that enables you to identify with the mental, physical and emotional aspects of your being. By facilitating the amazing and extremely sophisticated relationship between your body and your mind, you will enhance the benefits of your workouts. You will be able to listen to the conversation that is taking place between your body and your mind, and when you do that, you will be mentally prepared to overcome any challenge you encounter in your quest for health and fitness.

If you’ve never tried meditation before, now is the time. I think you’ll be amazed by how easily your stress melts away as the constant chatter of your conscious mind is silenced and the creative power of the subconscious takes over. Among the many benefits to be reaped are:

  • An enhanced state of awareness
  • Increased creativity
  • Stress reduction
  • Lowered blood pressure
  • Reduced levels of anxiety
  • Elevated mood
  • Increased ability to focus

If you’ve never meditated before, you may feel a bit uncomfortable in the beginning; don’t worry about that. The more you practice, the more comfortable you’ll feel. And don’t be concerned if you have a hard time “clearing your mind.” Thoughts will intrude, and that’s okay. Just accept them and go back to your breathing. You can also use a “mantra,” which is a word such as “one” or the name of a loved one, to help you focus.

There are just four simple requirements for practicing meditation:

  1. A comfortable position
  2. A quiet environment
  3. A mental device (such as your mantra)
  4. A focused attitude

Meditation for Mental Grounding

  1. Give yourself permission to stop whatever you’re doing and take 10 to 20 minutes when you can be alone and won’t be disturbed. Tell yourself that this time is for your wellbeing and that you have the right to take it for yourself. You will become more effective and energized if you think of it as your “sacred time alone.” I have found that the best time to meditate is right after my morning shower before I get dressed for the day. But if that time isn’t possible for you, just pick one, that is.
  2. Relax your body by taking a hot bath, doing some yoga, or doing a deep-breathing exercise. Lighting incense will also help because inhaling the scent will signal neurotransmitters in your brain to produce hormones that calm and soothe the mind. Find a quiet spot where you will not be disturbed and sit comfortably on a chair, or on the floor with your legs crossed in front of you. It is better not to lie down because you don’t want to fall asleep during meditation. It may also be helpful if you choose an object to focus on improving your concentration.
  3. Pick any word, sound, a short prayer, or phrase upon which to focus. Examples include “peace,” “love,” “blue,” “heal” or simply “one.” Close your eyes and, as other thoughts come into your mind (and they will), just let them go and return to your focus word. You can say, “Oh well, (your name), relax … ‘one.’” Each time you inhale, imagine that you are breathing in an abundance of health. With each exhale, breathe out the stress and begin to relax every muscle in your body, starting with your feet. Once you feel your feet relax, move on to your ankles, then your calf muscles, and so on, all the way up to your head. Feel your body getting lighter and lighter until you feel yourself floating. Empty your mind of all thought and just concentrate on floating on a soft cloud.
  4. When you feel the time has passed, simply open your eyes and check your watch or clock (no alarms, please). If the time isn’t finished, repeat the process until your 10-20 minutes are up. Then take a deep breath, stretch upward, and relax your arms, bringing them back down.

This is the most basic form of meditation.

    Nordine Zouareg, Former Mr. Universe, High-Performance Coach, International Fitness & Wellness Expert, Author and Speaker

     Nordine Zouareg is the founder of Executive InnerFitness®, which for the past decade has helped thousands of overworked US Corporate Executives find work-life balance.  As a former two-time Mr. Universe champion, an internationally acclaimed high-performance coach, wellness expert, and author of Mind Over Body (Grand Central Publishing, 2007), Nordine has made it his mission to provide effective and proven methods for maintaining both emotional and physical fitness. He has spent years understanding the unique pressures and stresses of working in high-performance fields and has used his knowledge to help people tap into their ability for peak performance and ward off stress and emotional chaos.

    Born in the Saharan desert to Bedouin parents in war-torn Algeria, Nordine Zouareg, has overcome insurmountable obstacles to achieve success. By looking at the five basic emotions that cloud and obstruct our desire to manifest our destiny, he offers advice on how to be fully present and aware of the emotional baggage that might impede your choice making. From personal experience, he knows how choices and decisions control destiny and mindset. In his new book, InnerFitness: Five Steps to Overcoming Fear and Anxiety While Building Your Self-Worth (SkyHorse Publishing), he wants to show readers how to be empowered and have emotional clarity, and consistently choose freedom over fear, success over self-sabotage, confidence over insecurity and courage over passivity.

    Nordine is a sought-after speaker, he regularly speaks on the topic of fitness, mindfulness and emotional clarity at international and national conferences, like National Institute of Whole Health, Global Wellness Summit, Italy and Manifesting Mindset, Dallas TX. His message has resonated with thousands of his clients and businesses. He has been invited to talk to and run retreats by Olayan Group, Piranha Marketing, Mental Health Foundation. He recently completed a retreat at Miraval called Create Your Optimum State of InnerFitness ®.

    As the Fitness Director at Miraval Life in Balance Spa, he applied his Mind Over Body and InnerFitness® which was instrumental in making Miraval become rated the #1 Spa by Conde Nast Traveler, the #1 destination spa by Travel and Leisure, and the top spa in American by Zagat. He also worked as a personal fitness coach to celebrities like Oprah, Sugar Ray Leonard, Charlie Sheen, and Barbara Streisand. He currently lives in Tucson, Arizona with his family.

     

     

     

