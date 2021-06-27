The Amazing Decor, Of Grace! Aretha Franklin #Black American Music Month #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackMusicMonth #Gospel

When grace has been bestowed, life is so sweet! For you know that you are under the favor of Divine protection. “Amazing Grace, how sweet the sound; that saved a wretch, like me!” It’s a popular tune for those of the Biblical faith. It has its personal touch, for different individuals. It also has its own memory and feeling for people of different cultures. So now, we are back to the world of Black American, Church-based culture. It is where the culture, music, and communal vibes of authentic, Black American imagery, began! And, it will always be so!

When you bring the Soul into Gospel, you have reached greater heights into musical artistry. This is especially true, concerning the faith of Black American people, our journey in the United States of America, and how we got over. Our music touches us differently, when performed by us. And, when the legendary, Queen Of Soul performs it, you know Heaven is showering its many blessings. For Black American people, when one of our musical Queens sings, one can’t help, but to give praises to the Most High! For a song, such as “Amazing Grace,” is a living testimony to how faith kept our people’s culture and legacy, alive!

The Black American Church was the center of wellness, care, and prayer. It is the birthing for, anew!

So, when one hears, and sees, a live performance of the Queen of Soul, stillness must arise. When seeing a live performance of her in the Black American/Black Church-where her passion for music was first shaped and crafted-one feels the Holy Spirit moving in one’s mind, body, and Spirit. When the anointed sings, the vibrations are real. One feels the Most High awakening one’s power, within that spacing. Those individuals, having entered into the Church with stifled pain, begin to experience its very release from their Being. How amazing is thy grace!

Just observe the humility of such a woman-having achieved international stardom and fame-coming back home to bless those from you birth city. It is a perect example of licing one’s truth; knowing that one is never to big in singing for the Creator. Halleluyah! Halleluyah! Bleased to the Holy Spirit! Praises to thy name.

You have to wonder about the aura, during such a performance. You hear the sounds and the moans of passion. You see those who rock in agreement, for they feel the Spirit too. When you have had the pleasure of watching such a performance, you simply yearn to be there. You have to. What must it have felt like to feel the power of the Most High, through the gift of a chosen?

It can’t be denied that people were healed on that night. It can’t be denied, that people found grace on that night. If they did not feel, that they could voice their pain, they were given permission to do it. The audience was given permission to cry. They were allowed to shout; giving praise for what had brought them from a mighty, long way. They were given permission to experience a grace, that is so amazing. And, who could cause such a spiritual, musical experience, but a Queen. For, she is one of Black America’s Queens, who reflected how grace is so, amazing!

Aretha Franklin