The Advantages Of Employees Working In The Office

Recently, remote work has taken center stage. It’s being lauded as an effective way to increase productivity and creativity. But for an increasingly large number of employees, the reality is in stark contrast. Instead, studies reveal the truth about remote work and why in-office work is, by all accounts, more effective.

The Benefits of Working In-Office

While remote work is a short term solution to an issue no one could foresee, the future will look brighter and more profitable for your business if you’re already making a plan to allow employees to work safely in-office. Consider these benefits to encourage in-office work.

Reduces Anxiety and Loneliness

Employee wellness is the future of the work environment. Unfortunately, remote work has been proven to increase anxiety, loneliness, and depression, according to data from a Blind study.

When employees feel appreciated and can work in a stress-free environment, they’re more productive and fulfilled. Moving forward, the best solution for businesses will be to incorporate wellness into office design. That way, when employees begin to return to the office, they feel productive without the hindrance of feeling lonely and anxious.

Increases Productivity

Data from Blind reveals that 53% of employees and professionals are reporting a decrease in productivity while working remotely.

Some of the reasons are mental health and distractions.

Working in-office relieves most of these concerns, not only because employees are surrounded by other workers – even if it is at a distance – they also have fewer interruptions.

Improves Collaboration

The essence of teamwork is collaboration, which is hard to achieve through virtual meetings and screen sharing.

Working in the office, employees gain access to a pool of resources without needing to schedule meetings.

What To Do When Employees Can Come Back To Work

The CDC has set out guidelines that allow for the safe return of employees to the workforce. Therefore, wherever it’s feasible and – most importantly – safe, you should try allowing employees back in the office. A good way to do that is to consider sustainable design, for example, modern-day cubicles, that create a safe space for your employees while keeping them engaged.

In essence, the best way to maintain productivity and wellness among your employees is to find a balance between efficient workplace design and safety.