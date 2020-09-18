Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Adam K Veron Brief on Practicing Wellness While Working Out of Home Due to COVID-19

While telecommuting can be a big perk under normal circumstances, people who are being forced to remotely for months altogether due to the COVID-19 pandemic can begin to suffer from various physical and psychological ailments that can impact on their wellbeing, observes Adam K Veron, a noted human resource management expert.

While telecommuting can be a big perk under normal circumstances, people who are being forced to remotely for months altogether due to the COVID-19 pandemic can begin to suffer from various physical and psychological ailments that can impact on their wellbeing, observes Adam K Verona noted human resource management expert. Some useful tips on staying well when working out of home:

Get Ready to Face the Day with a Positive Attitude 

Working out of a home can leave you feeling uncertain because your daily routine is different from the usual. There is no need to skip breakfast and rush out only to spend a long time in commuting while returning late in the evening feeling drained. Make it a point to get up at a fixed time every day and devote the first 15 minutes to prepare for the day instead of grabbing your smartphone to go through the emails and messages. Think of the various things that you can be grateful for; your family, the blue sky, the warm sunshine, a flowering tree, etc. This can help you to get into a positive frame of mind.

Focus on Breathing and Yoga to Relieve Stress 

Before you get busy with the demands of the day, you should try some deep breathing exercises that will relieve you of stress. Yoga exercises can help you stay active, loosen your muscles that have become tight due to tension, and help you to become more mindful. If you have no idea how to perform the breathing or yoga exercises, you can see some of the excellent resources online, however, you need to make sure that you take it slowly and not overexert yourself, warns Adam K Veron. If yoga is not your cup of tea, you can go for a brisk walk outside but be sure to wear a mask and practice social distancing. You can even do some gardening and soak in the sunshine or if you are the active kind, you can go hiking or trekking during the weekends.

Eat Well to Boost Your Immunity, Advises Adam K Veron

Eating well is always a good idea and even more so when the times are more stressful. Focus on eating all your meals at the right times and in quantities appropriate for you. Make sure that each of the meals is balanced with adequate protein, carbs, fiber, fats, vitamins, and essential minerals. Try to consume fresh produce and whole grains instead of refined and processed foods. Include lots of green leafy vegetables and fruits in your diet. Cut out the conventional snacks loaded with fats, salt, or sugar and eat fresh salads and fruit instead. It is important to keep yourself well hydrated by drinking lots of water. Green tea is especially high in antioxidants. Resist consuming sugary or diet drinks or alcohol.

Conclusion 

To be productive when working out of home, set up your office in a place free of family distractions. Try not to increase your tension by seeing too much news on the TV or spending too much time on social media. Get at least seven to eight hours of restful sleep to wake up fresh and raring to go.

Adam K. Veron

Adam Veron, Chief Executive Officer

Adam Veron is a Experienced Chief Executive Officer with a demonstrated history of working in the investment management industry. Skilled in Negotiation, Budgeting, Business Planning, Operations Management, and Sales. Strong business development professional with over 20 years of Marketing and Networking experience.https://adamkverongrant.com/ https://www.facebook.com/adam.veron.92

