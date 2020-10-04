The ABC’s of NOW: Riding the Waves of Epic Change

Hi, readers. If you can’t feel the rumblings already, you soon will — and those rumblings will increase with great frequency and strength.

We are approaching a time of seismic change, not only in the USA but around the world as well.

For that reason, I have been moved to create a special series of podcasts — 26 in all — entitled The ABC’s of NOW. The ABC’s of NOW will take you through the English alphabet from back to front, from end to beginning and help you ride massive waves of change while remaining inwardly anchored in the process.

The series will begin with Z and end with the letter A, each episode introducing a letter with its corresponding word.

In taking you forward, this series will actually take you “back” — to your soul, your spirit and your peace.

Just as we build upon elementary teachings as children and then learn to construct mindsets around the basic building blocks, this series will do the opposite.

In each episode, as you explore concepts, expect to un-do, un-ravel and say good-bye to everything that no longer serves you.

There is a brand new world ahead,

It will need a brand new you to stand taller, shine brighter and contribute positively to the shape of things to come.

If you’re a podcast fan, find and subscribe to the Maura Sweeney Living Happy Inside Out podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, iHeart and a host of other platforms. For others who don’t subscribe to podcasts, find this series on YouTube (a back-up option where each episode releases a bit later).

Save each of these episodes and share them with friends because when the time comes, you’ll want to listen again . . and again. Here is Episode 1.

Click here to listen to Episode 1 in the series:

https://youtu.be/san4CW8f5yY

Enjoy . . . and get ready for the ABC’s of NOW!