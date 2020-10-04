Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The ABC’s of NOW: Riding the Waves of Epic Change

The ABC's of NOW: Riding the Waves of Epic Change

Hi, readers. If you can't feel the rumblings already, you soon will — and those rumblings will increase with great frequency and strength. We are approaching a time of seismic change, not only in the USA but around the world as well. For that reason, I have been moved to create a special series of podcasts — 26 in all — entitled The ABC's of NOW.

Hi, readers. If you can’t feel the rumblings already, you soon will — and those rumblings will increase with great frequency and strength.

We are approaching a time of seismic change, not only in the USA but around the world as well.

For that reason, I have been moved to create a special series of podcasts — 26 in all — entitled The ABC’s of NOW. The ABC’s of NOW will take you through the English alphabet from back to front, from end to beginning and help you ride massive waves of change while remaining inwardly anchored in the process.

The series will begin with Z and end with the letter A, each episode introducing a letter with its corresponding word.

In taking you forward, this series will actually take you “back” — to your soul, your spirit and your peace.

Just as we build upon elementary teachings as children and then learn to construct mindsets around the basic building blocks, this series will do the opposite.

In each episode, as you explore concepts, expect to un-do, un-ravel and say good-bye to everything that no longer serves you.

There is a brand new world ahead,

It will need a brand new you to stand taller, shine brighter and contribute positively to the shape of things to come.

If you’re a podcast fan, find and subscribe to the Maura Sweeney Living Happy Inside Out podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, iHeart and a host of other platforms. For others who don’t subscribe to podcasts, find this series on YouTube (a back-up option where each episode releases a bit later).

Save each of these episodes and share them with friends because when the time comes, you’ll want to listen again . . and again. Here is Episode 1.

Click here to listen to Episode 1 in the series:

https://youtu.be/san4CW8f5yY

Enjoy . . . and get ready for the ABC’s of NOW!

    Maura Sweeney, Ambassador of Happiness(R) and International Speaker

    Author, Podcaster, International Speaker, eCourse creator and Frequent Media Guest, Maura Sweeney pioneered her own journey toward an authentic life and now helps others do the same.

     

    It took a moment of crisis in law school to catalyze her from depleated people pleaser to personal pioneer in life and career. A former decorated corporate manager and home schooling mom, Maura transitioned again at midlife to fulfill some of her earliest callings -- this time on an international scale. Now the trademarked Ambassador of Happiness®, a moniker first given her by UNESCO Center for Peace when speaking at the inaugural Nelson Mandela Day celebrations, Maura masters the art of reflective questions, personal stories and paradigm shifting ideas. Her favorite topics include self-leadership, influence and identity with a foundational mantra of "living happy - inside out." For her global work to inspire a better, happier and more sustainable world, Maura received the Woman of the Decade Award in 2019 at the Women’s Economic Forum in The Hague.

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

