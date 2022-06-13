The ABCs of ESP

Most people haven’t thought much about the connection between their body’s sensory awareness and extra-sensory perception. They consider ESP extra-ordinary and something that only adepts can access. But, it’s actually readily available to all of us. All we have to do is tune in and listen to our internal sensory awareness. Although you’re well acquainted with the externals, sound-sight-taste-touch-smell, chances are, you haven’t thought much about the internal senses. Let me introduce you.

Your body has four distinct sensory channels relaying information from the inside. Your vestibular system records balance and movement; proprioception registers position and location; nociception detects pain and discomfort; and interoception connects you with internal awareness and emotional feeling. Though all of the inner senses contribute to inner knowing, interoception is the direct link to what we classically think of as the sixth sense or extrasensory perception. For simplicity, let’s just call this your body sense.

Your Body Sense.

Because your body sense has been integral to your physical experience since the beginning, you may think of it as no big deal. But, when it comes to being intuitive, it is. Healers and sensitives have resourced their body’s inner knowing for precognition, healing and psychic ability for centuries. More recently, using imagining technology, researchers have tracked the relationship between internal sensory awareness and intuitive behavior. You may experience a bit of this when a hunch plays out or you think of someone just before they call. You may see it show up in an emotional situation, choosing to respond with your heart rather than your head. Even in a poker game, your body sense might be helping you “know when to hold ‘em and know when to fold ‘em”. All of these could just be chance or luck. But they could also be examples of a budding ESP.

Exploring ESP Potential.

In order to explore your own ESP potential, just listen to your body sense. Listen in while doing mundane tasks. Listen in when decompressing at the end of the day. Listen in when you feel emotional. Listen in the midst of romance. Listen in at work, at play, and when you meditate. Without judgement, observe what’s going on. Notice how comfort/discomfort, agitation/calm, excitement, joy, and sorrow feel. Listen to the unique way your body communicates- often irrational, ridiculously literal, and rooted in imagery, metaphor and symbol. If there were a body talk to English dictionary, here are a couple of translations you might find. When your body shuts down and clams up, it’s saying no. When it’s in the flow, so are you and all is okay. When you hear a story and you get goosebumps, pay attention. Phrases such as “got off on the wrong foot”, “do something half-hearted”, or “had a knee-jerk reaction”, might be telling you to get balanced, be in touch, and calm down.

Listening to your intuitive body in real time. Just pose a simple yes-no question, turn inward and pay attention one of the following avenues of communication:

Listen to your heart. If you want to know if your heart is on board with any decision, bring your internal awareness to your heart center and ask. If the area gets compressed, blocked, or agitated, it’s asking you reconsider. If it feels open and calm, the answer is yes.

Listen to your gut. Placing a hand on your stomach, think about a project, relationship or investment and notice what happens. If you feel tension, fluttering or a sinking feeling, your emotional body is saying be careful. If it feels soft and content, the answer is yes.

Listen to your emotional body. If you’re with someone, even a stranger, and your body gets a sudden hit of emotion, ask yourself if this is yours or not. If it’s yours, it’ll feel familiar and informative. If it’s not, it’s telling you something about the other person’s emotional state.

Think how many times you’ve been told to listen to your heart or trust your gut or go with your feelings. Perhaps this is where ESP begins. Including your sensible body in everyday ways will help it grow. Invite its wisdom to help you make decisions, fine tune communication, be self-aware and change your mind. Don’t be afraid to put it to the test. To start, let your body sense lead the way in the little things and evaluate the results. Like any work in progress, remember, you’re learning as you go along. The more you use it, the more accurate it becomes. Putting it to use simply makes it get stronger. Pretty soon, you’ll trust it to be a valued partner for the big things. When you align intuition with intention, you have a powerful combo.

Why not take some time and explore something old to find something new? All you have to do is direct your attention inward and be a curious observer. Exploring a bit of ESP is no longer fringy, esoteric stuff. It’s literally part of who you are.