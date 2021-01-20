The 7 Tools You Need to Get Started With Cold Email Outreach Today

B2B cold email outreach is an incredibly powerful form of outbound marketing.

It’s extremely targeted, takes the guesswork out of lead generation, and best of all, it’s relatively inexpensive compared to Facebook ads or Google ads.

There is a bit of a setup process required to get started, but it’s a lot easier than you might think.

Here are the 7 tools needed to get started with cold email outreach today:

A fresh Google Workspace domain- When running cold emails, we recommend using a fresh domain. The main reason is that it won’t interfere with your primary business or personal email, and in the case of the domain being blacklisted your primary email isn’t affected. Warming up a new domain is easy, and only takes 10 days. Lemlist- This software is how you’ll warm your new domain up. It’s easy to use, and as mentioned before, your email will be ready to roll within two weeks. By using this software, your emails will have a very high deliverability rate and won’t go to spam folders. LinkedIn Sales Navigator, Clutch.co- These two tools will help you find targeted business contacts for your campaigns. Both are great resources for B2B contacts, and have great features for you to get highly targeted with the lists you generate. Kleanleads- This software will scrape the lists you gather from Sales Nav and Clutch and deliver email contacts for you automatically. By now, you’ll have a sizeable list of email contacts in your target market. ViolaNorbert- This tool will verify emails on the lists you’ve scraped. By plugging your list of emails from KleanLeads into this software, you’ll be eliminating any inactive or invalid emails that you would’ve otherwise targeted with your campaigns later on. Google Sheets- Importing your lists into a .csv file is a necessary step in the process, however tedious it may be. A spreadsheet will not only organize your lists and allow you to write personalized first lines for each contact, it’s how you’ll be able to upload your list into tools like ViolaNorbert and Mailshake. Mailshake- This tool is what will allow you to send emails out on autopilot. By uploading your scripts and email list to the platform, you can send out up to 50 emails on your behalf each day without touching a thing. Mailshake also tracks open rates, response rates, and lets you A/B test scripts and headlines. Probably the most important tool of them all!

These tools are what we use on a daily basis to run our outreach. While they are helpful, they are just tools at the end of the day. A tremendous strategy, strong scripts and headlines, and a proven offer along with the use of these tools will guarantee you a steady stream of calls booked and new customers in the door for your business.

If you’re looking to automate your lead flow and get new clients through cold email, we’re happy to help. Feel free to book a call with our team to discuss how we can handle this entire process for you.

www.calendly.com/knowledgexus/strategy