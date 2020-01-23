Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The 6 Hardest Things About Being an Entrepreneur | Destry Witt

Destry Witt highlights six common challenges that entrepreneurs face.

Whether you are considering becoming an entrepreneur or have recently started your own business, entrepreneurship is an exciting adventure—but it can also be a scary ride. Having your own business gives you a sense of freedom, flexibility, and accomplishment, but it doesn’t come without difficulties. Here is some of the 6 hardest things you need to know about being an entrepreneur:

  1. Finding a Work Life Balance

Entrepreneurs are driven to achieve success and will do anything it takes to get there. It’s important to remember to take time for yourself, unwind, and rest. Burnout is a real issue and can affect your business in the long-run. Schedule some time for yourself, your family, and your friends at least once a week to regroup and recharge.

  1. Finding a Good Support System

The journey of entrepreneurship can be extremely difficult if you don’t have the right support system, whether it be with family members or friends. Surround yourself with those who are happy for your success and who are there for you when you hit a rough patch.

  1. The Financial Risks

Starting any business involves an initial investment. Money is needed to build and grow, and it can take time to see a profit. Having a solid business plan can help alleviate some of the financial risks involved.

  1. Building the Right Team

You can have the perfect business, but if you don’t have the right people working by your side, your business will never be able to reach its fullest potential. Take time to find the right people, and don’t be afraid to hire part time or have a transitional period to test out the waters first.

  1. Taking Notice of Your Flaws

Take the time to notice and evaluate anything you can improve upon whether it’s your business or yourself as a leader and entrepreneur. Look at the flaws in your business and figure out a solution. This is the key to growth.

  1. Facing the Uncertainty

In order to see growth and success, an entrepreneur will also see risks, challenges, and even failure. You must be able to face uncertainty and be willing to find the motivation and drive to overcome those obstacles and challenges.

This piece was originally published on DestryWitt.net.

Destry Witt

Destry Witt has accumulated several years of success in the financial industry. As the Founder and CIO of RELiANCE Investing, Inc., Destry strives to provide his clients with the most beneficial approaches to investment management, financial planning, wealth management, and retirement planning. Destry is interested in the hot topics pertaining to his industry. He is also intrigued by how things like risk and opportunity play into the entrepreneurial journey.

