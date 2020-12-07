Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The 5 Questions to End 2020 and Start 2021 with Mindfulness and Love

Let's close out 2020 on a positive note by remembering just how far we’ve come!

The end is near!

The end of 2020, that is! Can you believe this year is almost over? 

It was to be the year of perfect vision or whatever other puns and memes people contrived. 

All I know, is that it has definitely been a year that I won’t forget and I’m sure you feel the same as it brought so many changes into our lives.

As I begin, to start thinking about 2021, I have a ritual that I have begun where I intentionally reflect on the current year before making plans for the new year.  

I begin by giving thanks for all the blessings that have come to me throughout the year, no matter the size. These blessings range from the birth of another great-nephew (who I still haven’t met, dang COVID-19!!), to being named the Director of DEI at my university for the College of Business, to being a guest on several podcasts, to the growth in my coaching business and to seeing my clients come to stand in their power.

As you start thinking about putting 2020 to rest, and start looking towards 2021, let’s take a pause and reflect on 2020. 

Since we just celebrated Thanksgiving, let’s stay in that spirit and keep the positive energy flowing by reflecting and journaling on the following five questions!

  1. What am I most grateful for?
  2. How have I grown intellectually, spiritually, emotionally?
  3. What are the experiences of 2020 that had the most significant and inspiring impact on me? Describe the experience and why it was of such importance in your life. 
  4. What are my most important lessons for the year? (list at least 5)
  5. What is the one thing I accomplished that I am most proud of?

You will be amazed by all the growth and development you’ve achieved! 

I’d love to hear what this exercise sparked for you—please share in the comments!

    Demetria Henderson, CEO/Founder at DFH Coaching & Consulting

    Demetria spent over 15 years in the corporate world before launching her business. She helps mid-career professional women, who are frustrated and tired of being marginalized in the workplace, feel empowered to grab a seat at the table, without the overwhelm, and get the respect they deserve, while making a meaningful impact. Demetria is also a professor and holds a BS in Mathematics, MS in Organizational Development, and a PhD in Business Management. In addition, she is a Certified Professional Coach.

